The Ford Super Duty received a refresh for the 2020 model year, followed by a number of changes for the 2022 model year ahead of a more comprehensive redesign set for 2023. Over the past several months, Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of 2023 Ford Super Duty prototypes out testing, including an F-350 Chassis Cab, a SuperCab with a standard-sized bed, a Platinum-trimmed pickup, a Crew Cab dually, an XL model that gave us our first look at the truck’s new interior design, and a 2023 Ford F-450 regular cab prototype that was recently spied for a second time. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a 2023 Ford F-450 dually prototype towing a fifth wheel that is slightly different from those previously-spied pickups.

