Is there anything sweeter than melted chocolate? It's basically a delicious candy broth that you can slather over strawberries, nuts, or whatever else your heart and taste buds desire. In a perfect, well-adjusted world, they would serve bowls of warm, creamy chocolate for dessert at restaurants. Little chocolate fountains would be at every table, right alongside the salt and pepper. While we aren't exactly close to such a utopia, we can take comfort in knowing that making melted chocolate at home is an incredibly simple process.

