ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grammy Awards 2022 LIVE – Inside guide to nominations and projected winners as Olivia Rodrigo predicted to ‘sweep’ show

By Josie Rhodes Cook, Danielle Cinone
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xnc29_0ewZzmCj00

THE Grammys are back for 2022 this Sunday night, with pop star Olivia Rodrigo predicted to be a big winner.

This year, the event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, starting at 8.00pm ET.

In the United States, the show can be watched live on CBS or streamed through Paramount+.

It can also be watched with an active Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Some of the most notable nominations for this year include Olivia Rodrigo's drivers license, Lil Nas X's Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, and Justin Bieber's Peaches, Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon.

Kanye West's Donda is also nominated, however, he has been banned from performing at the show after his spate of recent Instagram outbursts against Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Read our Grammys 2022 live blog for the latest news and updates...

How can I watch the Grammy Awards in the United States?

The upcoming Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on April 3, 2022, starting at 8:00pm EST, following a delay due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In the United States, the show can be watched live on CBS or streamed through Paramount+.

It can also be watched with an active Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Kanye West’s Grammy ban, continued

“Over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back,” Noah said on a recent episode of the show.

“I’ll be honest with you – what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything,” he continued.

“What she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

Following the episode, Kanye took to his Instagram and allegedly used an anti-Black slur in reference to Noah in a since-deleted post.

Kanye West’s Grammy ban

A rep for Kanye West confirmed the rapper is no longer performing at the Grammy Awards, due to “concerning online behavior,” according to People.

His team reportedly received a phone call on Friday, March 18, informing them of the decision to pull Kanye from the line-up.

Sources close to the rapper claim the cancellation is in relation to his feud with Trevor Noah, who is hosting the ceremony this year.

While speaking on the Daily Show, Noah made several comments regarding Kanye’s split from Kim Kardashian.

'Make some noise, monsters'

The Recording Academy retweeted an announcement from CBS that Lady Gaga is performing at this year's Grammy Awards.

Grammy Awards 2022 presenters

The presenters at the 2022 Grammys, according to Billboard, are:

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Lenny Kravitz
  • Avril Lavigne
  • Jared Leto
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ludacris
  • Anthony Mackie
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Joni Mitchell
  • Billy Porter
  • Bonnie Raitt
  • Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
  • Keith Urban
  • Questlove

Changes at the Grammys

On Tuesday, January 18, it was announced that the Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3 at 8pm ET, with comedian Trevor Noah hosting the event.

Changes to the 64th annual Grammys include the absence of nominations review committees, a smaller number of categories voters may vote in, and two craft fields as opposed to the six of prior years: production and presentation.

The award event was postponed for the second year in a row. The Covid-19 pandemic also hampered last year's event, although the rescheduled date was one of the earliest restorations to an in-person format as the pandemic continued.

  • Grammy nominations 2022: See the rest
  • There are tons of other exciting Grammy nominations this year, with categories from Best Rock Performance to Best Rap Performance to Best Country Duo/Group Performance and more.
  • To see many of the nominees, check out our full list of Grammy nominees here.

Grammy nominations 2022: Best Pop Vocal Album

The Best Pop Vocal Album nominees are:

  • Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
  • Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
  • Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
  • Ariana Grande - Positions
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Grammy nominations 2022: Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

The Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album nominees are:

  • Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
  • Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)
  • Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas
  • Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina
  • Willie Nelson - That’s Life
  • Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

Grammy nominations 2022: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominees for 2022 are:

  • Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You
  • Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco - Lonely
  • BTS - Butter
  • Coldplay - Higher Power
  • Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Grammy nominations 2022: Best Pop Solo Performance

The Best Pop Solo Performance nominations this year are:

  • Justin Bieber - Anyone
  • Brandi Carlile - Right on Time
  • Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
  • Ariana Grande - Positions
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Grammy nominations 2022: Best New Artist

The Best New Artist nominees are:

  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • Finneas
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid Laroi
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo

Grammy nominations 2022: Song of the Year

The Song of the Year nominations are as follows:

  • Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
  • Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
  • H.E.R. - Fight for You
  • Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
  • Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More
  • Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
  • Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
  • Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches
  • Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Grammy nominations 2022: Album of the Year

The Album of the Year nominations are:

  • We Are - Jon Batiste
  • Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale
  • Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
  • Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)
  • Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
  • H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
  • Lil Nas X - Montero
  • Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
  • Kanye West - Donda

Grammy nominations 2022: Record of the Year

The Record of the Year nominations are:

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You

  • Jon Batiste - Freedom
  • Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

  • Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

How many Grammys has Taylor Swift won?

Throughout her career, Taylor Swift has won 11 Grammy Awards and been nominated over 40 times.

Her wins include:

  • Best County Song (2010)
  • Best County Album (2010)
  • Best Female Country Vocal Performance (2010)
  • Album of the Year (2010)
  • Best County Solo Performance (2012)
  • Best County Song (2012)
  • Best Song Written for Visual Media (2013)
  • Best Pop Vocal Album (2016)
  • Best Music Video (2016)
  • Album of the Year (2016)
  • Album of the Year (2021)

Swift is also the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times.

Is Taylor Swift nominated for the 2022 Grammys?

In 2021, Taylor Swift, 31, won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year with the release of Folklore.

For the 2022 awards on Sunday, she has a chance to defend the title as her album Evermore is up for the same award.

"NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE," Swift tweeted after her album was nominated. "...SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees #GRAMMYs."

  • Kanye's nominations, continued
  • Kanye's song Jail received a nomination for Best Rap Song, with Hurricane grabbing a nom for Best Melodic Rap Performance, too.
  • Donda also earned a nomination for Best Rap Album.
  • According to the official Grammy website, Kanye has won 22 awards out of 75 nominations throughout his lengthy career.
  • Kanye's nominations
  • He has two nominations for Album of the Year - one for his own, Donda, and another for his work on Lil Nas X's Montero.

Kanye West's Grammy ban, continued

"Over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back," Noah said on a recent episode of the show.

"I'll be honest with you - what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything," he continued.

"What she's going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave."

Following the episode, Kanye took to his Instagram and allegedly used an anti-Black slur in reference to Noah in a since-deleted post.

Kanye West's Grammy ban

A rep for Kanye West confirmed the rapper is no longer performing at the Grammy Awards, due to "concerning online behavior," according to People.

His team reportedly received a phone call on Friday, March 18, informing them of the decision to pull Kanye from the line-up.

Sources close to the rapper claim the cancellation is in relation to his feud with Trevor Noah, who is hosting the ceremony this year.

While speaking on the Daily Show, Noah made several comments regarding Kanye's split from Kim Kardashian.

  • Who is eligible to be nominated?
  • The 2022 Grammy Awards highlights the best recordings, compositions, and artists that have produced music between September 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021.
  • Can I watch the Grammys in the UK?
  • RadioTimes notes that in the past, 4Music has broadcast highlights a day or two after but failed to do so in 2021 and has not announced plans to do so in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Jason Aldean Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend and Charlie Puth are among the artists who took the stage for the ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards. The awards show, which aired live on Fox, was hosted by LL Cool J, who also performed. Lopez was joined by a cast of drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, who dressed in the singer’s most iconic outfits, as well as actor Billy Porter, who introduced her performance. Lopez performed “On My Way (Marry Me)” and “Get Right” before accepting the evening’s Icon Award. Legend and Puth teamed...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Tony Bennett
SheKnows

22 of the Best (& Most Unforgettable) Grammy Awards Performances

Click here to read the full article. The Grammys are known for many things: outrageous fashion, gasp-worthy unscripted moments, and — of course — incredible performances by the greatest musicians of our time. So, what do all the best Grammy Awards performances have in common? Well, they up-end our expectations, either with an innovative set-up, costume, dance routine, and or by switching up the tone of their usual stage persona. From raw, emotional performances that made us cry to dance numbers that had us jumping out of our seats, these Grammy performances are absolutely unforgettable and we don’t expect any...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#Nom#Music Video#Cbs#Paramount#Hulu Live Tv#Montero#Daniel Caesar Giveon#South African
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
373K+
Followers
16K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy