Grammy Awards 2022 LIVE – Inside guide to nominations and projected winners as Olivia Rodrigo predicted to ‘sweep’ show

THE Grammys are back for 2022 this Sunday night, with pop star Olivia Rodrigo predicted to be a big winner.

This year, the event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, starting at 8.00pm ET.

In the United States, the show can be watched live on CBS or streamed through Paramount+.

It can also be watched with an active Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Some of the most notable nominations for this year include Olivia Rodrigo's drivers license, Lil Nas X's Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, and Justin Bieber's Peaches, Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon.

Kanye West's Donda is also nominated, however, he has been banned from performing at the show after his spate of recent Instagram outbursts against Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Who is hosting the 2022 Grammy Awards?

This year, the show is scheduled to be hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah.

Trevor Noah is known as the host of The Daily Show.

How can I watch the Grammy Awards in the United States?

The upcoming Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on April 3, 2022, starting at 8:00pm EST, following a delay due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

'Make some noise, monsters'

The Recording Academy retweeted an announcement from CBS that Lady Gaga is performing at this year's Grammy Awards.

Grammy Awards 2022 presenters

The presenters at the 2022 Grammys, according to Billboard, are:

Kelsea Ballerini

Lenny Kravitz

Avril Lavigne

Jared Leto

Dua Lipa

Ludacris

Anthony Mackie

Megan Thee Stallion

Joni Mitchell

Billy Porter

Bonnie Raitt

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Keith Urban

Questlove

Changes at the Grammys

On Tuesday, January 18, it was announced that the Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3 at 8pm ET, with comedian Trevor Noah hosting the event.

Changes to the 64th annual Grammys include the absence of nominations review committees, a smaller number of categories voters may vote in, and two craft fields as opposed to the six of prior years: production and presentation.

The award event was postponed for the second year in a row. The Covid-19 pandemic also hampered last year's event, although the rescheduled date was one of the earliest restorations to an in-person format as the pandemic continued.

Grammy nominations 2022: See the rest

There are tons of other exciting Grammy nominations this year, with categories from Best Rock Performance to Best Rap Performance to Best Country Duo/Group Performance and more.

To see many of the nominees, check out our full list of Grammy nominees here.

Grammy nominations 2022: Best Pop Vocal Album

The Best Pop Vocal Album nominees are:

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Grammy nominations 2022: Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

The Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album nominees are:

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Norah Jones - ’Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly - A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi - Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson - That’s Life

Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas

Grammy nominations 2022: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominees for 2022 are:

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco - Lonely

BTS - Butter

Coldplay - Higher Power

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Grammy nominations 2022: Best Pop Solo Performance

The Best Pop Solo Performance nominations this year are:

Justin Bieber - Anyone

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande - Positions

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Grammy nominations 2022: Best New Artist

The Best New Artist nominees are:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Grammy nominations 2022: Song of the Year

The Song of the Year nominations are as follows:

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile - A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

H.E.R. - Fight for You

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Grammy nominations 2022: Album of the Year

The Album of the Year nominations are:

We Are - Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love for Sale

Justin Bieber - Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat - Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X - Montero

Olivia Rodrigo - Sour

Kanye West - Donda

Grammy nominations 2022: Record of the Year

The Record of the Year nominations are:

ABBA - I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste - Freedom

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga - I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon - Peaches

Brandi Carlile - Right on Time

Doja Cat, SZA - Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

How many Grammys has Taylor Swift won?

Throughout her career, Taylor Swift has won 11 Grammy Awards and been nominated over 40 times.

Her wins include:

Best County Song (2010)

Best County Album (2010)

Best Female Country Vocal Performance (2010)

Album of the Year (2010)

Best County Solo Performance (2012)

Best County Song (2012)

Best Song Written for Visual Media (2013)

Best Pop Vocal Album (2016)

Best Music Video (2016)

Album of the Year (2016)

Album of the Year (2021)

Swift is also the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times.

Is Taylor Swift nominated for the Grammys, continued

While some fans may be wondering why her most recent album, Red (Taylor's Version), is not up for any awards, it's because recordings must be released between September 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021, in order to qualify.

Red (Taylor's Version) was not released until November 12, 2021, but Evermore was released on December 11, 2020.

Is Taylor Swift nominated for the 2022 Grammys?

In 2021, Taylor Swift, 31, won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year with the release of Folklore.

For the 2022 awards on Sunday, she has a chance to defend the title as her album Evermore is up for the same award.

"NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE," Swift tweeted after her album was nominated. "...SO stoked evermore has been honored like this. Congrats to all our fellow nominees #GRAMMYs."

Kanye's nominations, continued

Kanye's song Jail received a nomination for Best Rap Song, with Hurricane grabbing a nom for Best Melodic Rap Performance, too.

Donda also earned a nomination for Best Rap Album.

According to the official Grammy website, Kanye has won 22 awards out of 75 nominations throughout his lengthy career.

Kanye's nominations

The rapper is still nominated for multiple Grammy awards in 2022, despite his ban from performing at the show.

He has two nominations for Album of the Year - one for his own, Donda, and another for his work on Lil Nas X's Montero.

Who is eligible to be nominated?

The 2022 Grammy Awards highlights the best recordings, compositions, and artists that have produced music between September 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021.

Can I watch the Grammys in the UK?

While a number of nominated acts may be from the United Kingdom, the Grammy Awards show will unfortunately not be broadcast in the UK.