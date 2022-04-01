ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Paul Pogba had to play in different positions for Man United because key strikers weren't available, says Ralf Rangnick, after Frenchman complained about his Old Trafford role and declared the season 'dead'

By Richard Tanner For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Ralf Rangnick has responded to Paul Pogba's perceived complaint about having to play in different positions for Manchester United.

In an interview during the international break Pogba appeared to suggest he has wasted his five years at Old Trafford and that the current season was 'dead' despite top four qualification still being within their grasp.

Rangnick sidestepped those remarks but did address Pogba's positional changes by saying they were forced by injuries to other players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgZXv_0ewZzG9b00
Paul Pogba suggested he'd been left confused by changes of positions for Manchester United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0EuZ_0ewZzG9b00
United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said Pogba needed to adapt because of absentees

'I've got enough to do now to prepare the team for the next game and I don't think it makes sense to interpret or just judge what he has said in an interview, ' he said.

'It's more important to judge him on the pitch. I heard he said he had played in different positions in the last couple of weeks.

'Since the game against West Ham we have lost three strikers - Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Edison Cavani - who is injured again and will be out for the next couple of weeks.

'And on top of that Paul was still injured himself, along with Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay, so you have to play in a different role sometimes. This is normal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBbtE_0ewZzG9b00
Pogba spoke during international duty with France as his United contract runs down
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtY6X_0ewZzG9b00
Striker Edinson Cavani has been among the United players to struggle with injury problems

'Paul is capable of playing as a No 4, a No 8 or a No 10. He is a very flexible player.'

Meanwhile, Rangnick welcomed the news that Fernandes has extended his contract and believes it underlines the Portuguese international sees a bright future for United despite their problems this season and failure to win a trophy since 2017.

'I think that's very good news for the club, for the fans and also for Bruno to know he will be here for the next five years.

'There is no doubt he is a very important player for this club and this team.

'I already congratulated him yesterday after his return from the World Cup play offs. He played very well and scored the most important goals to qualify.'

Comments / 0

