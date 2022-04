We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a fan of making simple things sound, look, or feel just a little fancier, the grated egg trend on TikTok immediately piqued my interest. I honestly don’t know why it never crossed my mind — or anyone else’s in my life — to try grating a hard-boiled egg, but once I came across this concept, I started brainstorming all sorts of ways to use the grated egg.

RECIPES ・ 15 DAYS AGO