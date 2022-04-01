Knoxville Police Searching for a Missing Woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announced Wednesday morning that a woman at the center of a search has been located and is safe. The KPD stated that family members reported 23-year-old Elisha Killen missing after she had not been seen or heard from in over a week, and family were concerned […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted of raping a young girl, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. In October of 2016, a Memphis mother reported to police that Gregory Hickman, 29, raped her 11-year-old daughter, according to crime documents. The mother testified in court that she noticed her daughter’s stomach […]
This week marks three months since 29-year-old Matthew Braswell went missing in DeKalb County. At first, it appeared he was running from police, but after extensive ground and air searches the sheriff's department is calling this a missing person case.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Newport man will spend over two years in prison after pleading guilty on March 21 to fraud and identity theft charges after abandoning his service in the U.S. Navy in the mid-1970s. Court documents showed that Jerry Leon Blankenship, 65, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1976 and completed basic […]
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — At the Metro Drug Coalition, executive director Karen Pershing has hope. "Looking just at January and February, we actually saw a 13 percent decrease," Pershing said. "A lot could happen and change, but we're hopeful that we're starting to see those level off." In Knox...
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy shot her when she pointed a gun toward authorities attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant, state investigators said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said deputies went to the 100 block of Dunn Road...
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities spent 13 months investigating a February 2021 overdose death, and those findings led to the arrest of a woman on second-degree murder charges on March 18. Amanda Waldroupe, 31, faces murder charges in addition to a single count of delivering Schedule II narcotics, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD). […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was accidentally killed on the job Wednesday evening. Memphis police confirmed a man died after accidentally being injured at the Coca-Cola warehouse on Southpoint Drive. That’s off Pleasant Hill Road in Capleville. The man died at the scene after an accident that happened...
Comments / 0