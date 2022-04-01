ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Police Searching for a Missing Woman

wivk.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKnoxville Police are asking for help to find a missing woman. 36...

www.wivk.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

KPD: Previously missing woman located

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announced Wednesday morning that a woman at the center of a search has been located and is safe. The KPD stated that family members reported 23-year-old Elisha Killen missing after she had not been seen or heard from in over a week, and family were concerned […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WREG

Man convicted of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted of raping a young girl, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. In October of 2016, a Memphis mother reported to police that Gregory Hickman, 29, raped her 11-year-old daughter, according to crime documents. The mother testified in court that she noticed her daughter’s stomach […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen found, returned home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) Aubrielle Sandoval was returned home today and is safe, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. --- The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Stine Road, near Ridgeview High School. Aubrielle Sandoval was...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#East Tennessee#Tennessee Valley
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Months-long investigation leads to murder charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities spent 13 months investigating a February 2021 overdose death, and those findings led to the arrest of a woman on second-degree murder charges on March 18. Amanda Waldroupe, 31, faces murder charges in addition to a single count of delivering Schedule II narcotics, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD). […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Worker dies at Coca-Cola warehouse, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was accidentally killed on the job Wednesday evening. Memphis police confirmed a man died after accidentally being injured at the Coca-Cola warehouse on Southpoint Drive. That’s off Pleasant Hill Road in Capleville. The man died at the scene after an accident that happened...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy