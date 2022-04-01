ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid snap-up 18-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk wonderkid Vinicius Tobias on loan with option-to-buy at end of season

By Gary Stonehouse
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEO82_0ewZuebm00

REAL MADRID have beaten Arsenal and Manchester City to the signing of Brazilian star Vinicius Tobias.

The 18-year-old has moved from Shakhtar Donetsk to the Bernabeu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HMhoU_0ewZuebm00
Real Madrid have signed Vinicius Tobias from Shakhtar Donetsk Credit: INSTAGRAM

He has taken advantage of Fifa and Uefa’s decision to allow foreign players to depart Ukraine amid the outbreak of war.

Now Fabrizio Romano claims that he has penned an initial loan deal with Madrid.

But it includes the option to buy.

His loan arrangement runs until June 2023, at which point the option to make it a permanent arrangement will kick in.

Tobias only moved to Shakhtar in January from Internacional.

He will initially link up with Real's B team.

However, he is also set to have regular training sessions with the senior squad.

Both Arsenal and Man City were also keen on signing the teenager.

But the Premier League’s refusal to sanction moves from Ukraine and Russia - despite the game’s governing bodies allowing it - scuppered each club's hopes.

It comes after fellow Brazilian Tete quit Shakhtar Donetsk to join Lyon until the end of the season.

It comes after Sheffield United became the first English side to sign a foreign player from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

The Championship promotion-chasers have swooped for Croatian international defender Filip Uremovic.

The 25-year-old had played 21 matches this term for Rubin Kazan in Russias’ top-flight before the invasion of Ukraine started last month.

