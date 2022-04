Millions of workers will receive a pay rise from Friday as national living wage rates increase.The Government said around 2.5 million people will benefit from the largest ever increase to the rates, putting £1,000 a year more into full-time workers’ pay packets.The national living wage will increase by 6.6% to £9.50 an hour for adults, by 9.8% to £9.18 for 21 to 22-year-olds, by 4.1% to £6.83 for 18 to 20-year-olds, by 4.1% to £4.81 for 16 to 17-year-olds and by 11.9% to £4.81 for apprenticeships.By providing the biggest cash increase ever to the national living wage we are giving...

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO