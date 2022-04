MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the first time since a devastating outbreak in 2015, bird flu is in Minnesota. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health announced two infected flocks. One is a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County with 289,000 birds. The other is a backyard flock in Mower County with chickens, ducks, and geese. “There’s no recovery from highly pathogenic aviation influenza for our poultry,” said Beth Thompson, the Minnesota state veterinarian and executive director of the Minnesota Board of Animal Health. The highly-contagious virus is spread by wild waterfowl and is leaving poultry owners on high alert. Melanie Moonstone has been...

