If you’re looking to deliver blockbuster entertainment to the masses, using giant robots isn’t a bad way to go, as seen with Power Rangers’ Zords, Pacific Rim’s Jaegers and more. While fans of the Voltron franchise have enjoyed such action in the television realm for decades, there have been numerous attempts to adapt the property for the big screen for almost two decades, including back in 2011 with Thomas Dean Donnelly and Josh Oppenheimer. Well, a Voltron movie is back on our radars, but this time, it’s being shepherd by the director of the hit Netflix movie Red Notice.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO