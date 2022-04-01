ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

There’s an Entire Town in Colorado for Sale

 2 days ago

Have you ever dreamed of owning an entire town? If you've got a decent amount of spare cash tucked...

1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
Modern Colorado Home Overlooking the Rocky Mountains Lists for $7.5 Million

A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
Drought and Freeze: Colorado Town Facing Severe Water Shortage

A small Colorado town currently does not have enough water to meet the needs of the community. The town of Empire, located near Idaho Springs just off of Interstate 70 gets its water from Mudd Creek, but the levels are currently too low, which means residents either have no water in their homes or very low water pressure. The water treatment system has not been able to produce enough water to meet demand.
Iconic South Dakota Town Named ‘Most Boring’ in the Entire State

South Dakota is full of great places to call "home". We have a little bit of everything here in the Mount Rushmore State. Sioux Falls is one of the fastest-growing cities, the Black Hills draw in millions of tourists every year, and the taxes are lower than just about anywhere. But every state has some spots that are less appealing than others, and the town Best Life Online named for South Dakota has some scratching their heads.
Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado's governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was 'injurious to the child's health or welfare", which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado's child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
Three Colorado Cities Named Happiest in US

We're pretty sure he thought nobody would see him, but this driver was busted by Colorado State Patrol for going 136 miles per hour coming from Laramie, Wyoming, on Highway 287. Oops. Man Clocked Going 136 By Colorado State Patrol. We've all done it, to an extent at least, right?...
The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker's paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
Here's when bears will stop hibernating in Colorado

With the official start of spring less than a week away, it's important to remember that Colorado's healthy population of black bears will start getting more active as their hibernation period ends. Bears typically emerge from their dens in mid-March and will remain active until around November, according to Colorado...
A 1,400-Acre Colorado Ranch Director Oliver Stone Developed

Once the home of the film director Oliver Stone and now owned by the professional poker player and entrepreneur Lyle Berman, this 1,418-acre ranch offers state-of-the-art equestrian facilities, nearly 10 miles of trails, 17 bedrooms, seven ponds and easy proximity to a well-known resort and ski community. "Putting the property...
