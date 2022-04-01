ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absent For Seven Years, Bird Flu Confirmed In North Dakota

By Scott McGowan
 1 day ago
Here's hoping quarantine measures across the state minimize any possible spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) This is the latest update from the Associated Press. The bird flu has been confirmed in a non-commercial, backyard chicken flock in North Dakota, the state Agriculture Department announced Wednesday. The...

