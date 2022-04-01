Some Freezing Temps Overnight

RICHMOND, Va. — Expect clearing skies tonight and decreasing wind speeds a high pressure settles into the Mid-Atlantic. Lows will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s for much of the area, with mid to upper 30s near the coast and in southeastern VA. You will want to cover any sensitive outdoor plants as a frost or light freeze is possible.

Saturday will be mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds will increase Saturday night with lows in the low to mid 40s. A disturbance may cause a few light showers between about 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday morning. The balance of Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

One system will bring the chance of showers and storms late Tuesday into early Wednesday, followed by another chance for showers and storms on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

