It wasn’t quite a Lazarus-esque miracle per se, but as far as comeback feats go Cypress Hill pulled off a wildly impressive one in 2018 with Elephants On Acid. Reuniting with their AWOL producer DJ Muggs, they delivered their best record since 1995’s Temples Of Boom. It was, in short, a very hard act to follow. Which brings us neatly to their milestone 10th outing Back In Black. Yes, as an album title it’s not going to win any awards for originality – there is presumably an aggrieved unread email in Cypress Hill’s inbox from an address ending @ACDC.com – but in all the ways that matter, this solidifies their status as a collective still expanding upon their legacy, rather than resting on it.

