ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Celebrating Our Earth

austinfamily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEach month, topics in this column alternate between fun, new places to go and family-friendly things to do at home. This month, the YMCA shares an earth-themed art project for the yard and a yoga stance. Give both a try!. The first Earth Day in 1970 brought 20 million...

austinfamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

2022 Earth Week Naperville celebrates 52nd annual Earth Day

Naperville Park District and the City of Naperville are collaborating with other local organizations and governments to celebrate Earth Week Naperville. This community effort commemorates the 52nd annual Earth Day, which is April 22, centered on the theme, "Invest in Our Planet." The community is invited to participate in special...
NAPERVILLE, IL
FOX Reno

Earth Day celebration returning to Reno's Idlewild Park in April

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — After a hiatus, the annual Earth Day celebration will return to Reno's Idlewild Park on April 24. Attendees will be able to spend the day exploring the many educational exhibits, activities for the kids, live performances and a host of festive food selections. You are...
RENO, NV
BobVila

25 Shade-Loving Plants for Where the Sun Don’t Shine

No, not every plant wants all sunshine, all the time. Many lovely, low-maintenance options exist for those miscellaneous low-light areas of your landscape. These 25 sensational shade plant species thrive without much light. 1. Hydrangeas. Though unfit for heavy shade, hydrangeas deliver bountiful blooms in spring and summer, with some...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Earth Day#Our Planet#Ymca
The Guardian

Country diary: These flowers of public ritual are full of wild beauty

Galanthophile: an enthusiastic acolyte, processing, dog attached, in the rites of spring, with an occult knowledge, enchanted, gathering photographs of woods whitewashed with snowdrops. Galanthus (milk flower) is the botanical genus containing about 20 species of snowdrops native to Europe and the Middle East. From only a few species grown widely there are hundreds of named varieties to excite the galanthophiles.
GARDENING
BobVila

What Is Guerrilla Gardening and Is it Legal?

Both urban and suburban areas are filled with unused lots and neglected plots of land. Some plant lovers looking to add greenery to these areas have opted to take matters into their own hands. Guerrilla gardening is the practice of planting flowers or edible plants in neglected private or public spaces. It’s a sort of horticultural graffiti that can serve as a form of protest, though it also simply serves the purpose of cultivating life in places that have been abandoned.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Recycling
The Atlantic

Who Moved My Seed?

Zamia pseudoparasitica is a paradox packaged into a Panamanian plant. Its sticky yellow seeds are absolute chonksters, each about the size of a Sour Patch Kid—perfectly designed, it would seem, to pop off the plant and drop straight into the soil. And yet, that’s exactly the fate the plant doesn’t want to befall its progeny. The real estate the plants seek is in the cloud-forest canopy, some 25 to 70 feet off the ground. Among the world’s known gymnosperms, a group of more than 1,000 types of flowerless plants, pseudoparasitica is the only species that refuses to root properly in soil. It prefers instead to grow on top of other plants, draping itself across tree branches, or nestling into the crooks of trunks at four-story-building height, its roots dangling like dreadlocks. Knobby cones and frondlike leaves give it the look of a stunted palm uncannily “growing in a tree,” says Lilisbeth Rodríguez Castro of the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute. But for years, scientists couldn’t explain how pseudoparasitica was nabbing its penthouse perch—or who or what might be helping it along.
GARDENING
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Hummers time arrival to follow flowering of native plants

The birds and the bees are up to their springtime antics, bringing meanings more important than mere beauty to the garden. Clovers, dandelion, henbit, lyre-leaf salvias and other little meadow wildflowers in neighbors’ lawns are dripping with pollinators and their predators, all eager for spring feasts. Here’s hoping as many folks as possible will get on the “flower lawn” bandwagon and leave a few patches here and there as they start mowing for the season.
GARDENING
Fox 59

xZOOberance Spring festival begins

Spring is here and that means the return of xZOOberance. It's a four week festival celebrating the season, and kicks off March 24. We talk to Carla Knapp, who tell us all about it. xZOOberance runs March 24 to April 17.
FESTIVAL
Outdoor Life

The Ultimate Guide to Finding Morel Mushrooms in Your Subdivision

As a kid, I never knew that folks hit the woods to hunt morel mushrooms. My dad and I would go for walks during the evenings in spring as the weather warmed up. Our strolls around the block were mostly so he could sneak in a cigarette, but I recall one night, we found a pile of morels. I had no idea what they were, but dad was excited. We made baskets out of our shirt fronts and hauled the morels back home. Over the years, we expanded our walks and found more mushrooms, never venturing more than 15 minutes from our front door. If you want to find a pile of urban morels this spring, here is where to look.
GARDENING
savrep.com

Bluebird of happiness sure to brighten any landscape

As a nature enthusiast and bird lover, I spend a lot of time outdoors, and one of my favorite pastimes is feeding and watching birds. Several years ago, I was on a mission to attract Eastern Bluebirds to my yard; I knew they were in the area as they did frequent fly-bys through my yard, but none ever stayed. I […]
ANIMALS
Mercury News

On Gardening: Spring’s arrival

As the first day of spring approaches, our gardens are beginning to display new growth and, in some cases, early blossoms. Garden centers and mail order nurseries also are showing new energy in response to gardeners’ seasonal enthusiasm for acquiring new plants, and their particular interest in plants that are already blooming in response to the growers’ doses of chemical stimulants.
GARDENING
yankodesign.com

This tiny timber home is a twist on A-frame cabins defined by bio-philic design

The Slope House from the 3D visualizer Milad Eshtiyaghi is an untraditional A-frame cabin that employs biophilic design inside and out. 3D visualizer and international architect Milad Eshtiyaghi has long been drawn to escapist hideaways perched on rugged, seaside cliffs and isolated cabins envisioned beneath the Northern Lights. Today, he turns his gaze to tiny cabins. A bit more quaint than treacherous, Eshtiyaghi’s latest 3D visualization finds an angular, timber cabin nestled atop an idyllic hillside somewhere in the rainforests of Brazil.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Commercial

From the Extension: Using succulents in your landscape

In Florida, we are very lucky in that we can grow so many different plants in our landscapes. These landscapes may be inground beds, container gardens, wall gardens, and more!. More From the Extension:Give your tastebuds a trip around the world. Bearing fruit:Looking at blackberry production in Florida. One interesting...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy