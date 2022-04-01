ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine indigenous leaders want federal tribal law benefits

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0ewZVMA900

Leaders of four Native American tribes in Maine traveled to Washington to testify in favor of a bill that would allow them to benefit from future federal laws despite a state land claims settlement.

Unlike more than 550 federally recognized tribes, Maine's Native Americans are currently governed by the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980 that stipulates they're bound by state law.

Testifying in favor the bill Thursday before a House Natural Resources subcommittee were Penobscot Nation Chief Kirk Francis, Passamaquoddy Indian Township Chief William Nicholas, Micmac Chief Peter Paul and Chief Clarissa Sabattis of the Houlton Band of Maliseets.

Sabattis said that Congress has given other tribes tools to protect citizens, create economic opportunities and provide health care. “We are only asking for the same equal access to these future programs as the other 570 federally recognized tribes have,” she said.

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden sponsored the bill that would update federal law to put Maine’s Wabanaki tribes on equal footing with other tribes moving forward. A fellow Democrat, Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine, is a co-sponsor. Golden said the bill would “cut through unnecessary red tape and bureaucratic efforts” to ensure federal laws in the future would apply to all tribes, including those in Maine.

It was the first time leaders of the four tribes appeared together in Washington to testify on the Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement in four decades, said Nick Zeller, spokesperson for Golden.

Nicholas agreed that Maine tribes should benefit from federal laws in an “era of self determination.”

“There is no reason why the Wabanaki nations and their citizens should not benefit from those laws,” he said.

In Maine, a proposal in the Legislature to amend the land claims settlement act will be voted on later this month. If approved, it faces a possible veto by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
ABC News
ABC News

596K+

Followers

145K+

Posts

321M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Virginia Mercury

U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law

The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate. The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure. Matt Gaetz and […] The post U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Washington, ME
Local
Maine Government
State
Washington State
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Golden
Person
Chellie Pingree
Person
Janet Mills
Person
Kirk Francis
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine Legislature#Native Americans#Federal Law#House Natural Resources#Penobscot Nation#Wabanaki#Democrat
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

Senator Asks House To "Lighten Up" And Pass Bill

A push to make Daylight Saving Time permanent Time is closer to becoming law. The Senate approved it yesterday and now it's up to the House. The measure would end the practice of setting clocks back one hour in the fall and forward one hour in the spring. That just happened for most of the nation as millions lost an hour of sleep over the weekend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

596K+
Followers
145K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy