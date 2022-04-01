ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

First female-owned Asian American NYC bookstore showcases diverse voices

By Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Eva Pilgrim, Leda Alvim, Seiji Yamashita, ABC News
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- Growing up an only child, Lucy Yu would devour book after book, quickly developing an early love for literature. At the turn of each page, Yu would immerse herself in different worlds and adventures, and learn the value of empathy with each character. Yu felt the impact of...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Asian Americans Still Feel Under Attack

Jo-Ann Yoo lives in New York City, but she rarely takes the subway anymore. It makes her nervous. Yoo is nervous because the subways are a strange place to be right now. There aren’t as many commuters as there used to be, and a few weeks back, there was a string of violent attacks. “I used to love the subway,” Yoo says. But now she’s on high alert. “You’re underground. Sometimes the ride from one station to the next is a long, long ride, and you’re basically in a little metal box.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
Thrillist

Meet Lucy Yu, the Woman Behind One of NYC’s Most Inspiring Bookstores

Raised by a single mother who had immigrated from China, Lucy Yu recalls the significance of stories in her childhood. “When my mom and I read The Kite Runner, we both were obsessed,” she recalls. “My mom saw herself and her family in the book, and I saw more of her experience in it. Encountering a story like that really bridged the gap between our generations, and, now, as an adult, I better understand how difficult it was for her to come to this country—a completely foreign place. Sharing stories like that was a way we could come together.” Soon enough, Yu followed her mother’s footsteps by entering the science field, where she worked for three years as a chemical engineer while eventually balancing a second job as a line cook. “I loved the storytelling aspect of food, but I began to realize what better way to tell stories than with books?”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Least popular dog breeds in America

To highlight some of the lovable dogs you may have never have heard of, Stacker broke down the 97 least popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2022, from the American Kennel Club.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#The Bookstore#Abc Audio#Aapi
Robb Report

Watch: An Exclusive Tour Inside Bel-Air’s $126 Million ‘the One’ Megamansion

Click here to read the full article. At long last, “the One” is opening its doors to a new owner. The 105,000-square-foot Bel Air megamansion, which took well over 10 years to build, has come across its share of logistical and legal problems over the years, but was finally sold at auction on March 3. While the original auction asking price was $295 million—itself a reduction from the $340 million listing price in 2021, and the $500 million price tag before that—the home ended up selling for $126 million. The new owner will actually shell out $141 million, which is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
TravelNoire

World's Most Haunted Hotels: Langham Hotel, Room 333

The luxurious Langham Hotel is so astoundingly beautiful, no one would suspect it houses one of the world’s most haunted hotel rooms. The meticulously designed hotel was built over a span of two years. It was started in 1863 and completed in 1865. The Prince of Wales came to the opening of one of London’s largest hotels, to date.
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

$30 M. White Diamond Heads to Christie’s, New M+ Chairman Named, and More: Morning Links for March 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AS THE WAR IN UKRAINE ENTERS ITS SECOND MONTH, more than 20 French museums sent material—like crates and fire extinguishers—to institutions in the country to aid them in protecting their collections, the Art Newspaper reports. Bloomberg took a look at those extensive efforts to save culture from destruction. In Poland, Bloomberg also reports, volunteers are using a paper partition system developed by Shigeru Ban to create shelters for arriving refugees. Ukrainian artists are making art in response to the conflict, the Financial Times reports. And in Tomsk, Russia, the Washington Post reports, a man named Stanislav Karmakskikh was arrested for holding a poster showing Vasily Vereshchagin’s 1871...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
KFOX 14

US Mint releases 2nd quarter for program honoring American women

WASHINGTON (7News) – The U.S. Mint has released its second coin of the American Women Quarters program, honoring Dr. Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut to travel to space. Ride, 32, blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1983, making her the youngest American to travel in...
POLITICS
mansionglobal.com

Farmhouse Built in 1775 in New York’s Hudson Valley Stands on 156 Acres

This completely restored 156-acre compound in the northern reaches of New York’s Hudson Valley offers a main house built in 1775, equestrian facilities, and stylish guest quarters among a range of restored barns and outbuildings. “I sold it to the owners 12 or 13 years ago,” said listing agent...
REAL ESTATE
Essence

First Black Woman Fortune 500 CEO Says ‘Being The Minority’ Can Be A Career Advantage

Ursula Burns’ offers better advice for women in business than other moguls by leaning into her marginalized identity. In 2009, Ursula Burns shattered the metaphorical glass ceiling two-fold when she became “the first African American woman to serve as CEO of a Fortune 500 company and the first female to acceded to the position of CEO of such a company in succession after another female.”
ECONOMY
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Robb Report

Jonah Hill’s Light-Filled NYC Condo Just Hit the Market for $11 Million

Click here to read the full article. There’s nothing funny about this sale. Actor Jonah Hill is officially parting with his New York City condo, which recently hit the market for $11 million. Hill scooped up the apartment in 2015 for $9.16, so if sold for the asking price, he’ll make $1.83 million from the sale. Located in the NoHo neighborhood in the prestigious Schumacher building at 36 Bleecker, Unit 5A boasts soaring, 12-foot barrel-vaulted ceilings with exposed brick. The unit has some of the highest ceilings in the buildings, and the barrel-vaulted style gives it plenty of character. The prewar building was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy