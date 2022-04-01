Donna Cox, 61, Galena

With spring upon us, we will explore places closer to home. Today, we visit Galena, Ill., 344 miles from Indianapolis. Galena, located along the Galena River in far northwestern Illinois, was named for its deposits of galena, a lead-bearing ore mined by Native Americans for more than 1,000 years. When European settlers discovered these deposits, they rushed to the area. By 1825, the town’s population had reached 10,000, roughly the same as Chicago’s. Mississippi riverboats traveling between St. Louis and St. Paul stopped in Galena for its exuberant nightlife along the river. In 1860, Ulysses S. Grant moved to Galena with his wife, Julia, to work in his father’s leather goods business. After commanding the victorious Union forces during the Civil War, Grant returned to Galena, where grateful Republican residents gave him a two-story brick house. Grant visited Galena often while serving as the 18th president but did not return when his second term ended in 1877.

