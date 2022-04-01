Commentary: Leave curriculum decisions to the professionals

Women’s History Month is a key moment in time to reflect on and celebrate the triumphs of women across the world. Women have come a long way, baby, as that Virginia Slims tagline used to tell us. But there is still so much more to be done for the advancement of womankind. Since I am a professional communications strategist, I am typically thinking and actively analyzing the voices that are prominent during these moments in time, amplified by brand partnerships and social media posts. The big names, who are celebrities and influencers we know about, are so important to those who find value and inspiration in women who have dominated music, entertainment, health and wellness, corporate America, and the like. I would add though for those of us who are on a journey to know ourselves better as women, we can look inward for inspiration and within our families and friend groups for inspiring women. Those women who don’t have millions or even thousands of followers on social media or don’t have brand partnerships. They are more accessible and real to us in terms of representations of success, resilience, and growth. That is where we can find our mentors and members for our mastermind groups.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO