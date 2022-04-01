United South names Nixon assistant Jorge Martinez as head basketball coach

Jorge Martinez served as Nixon High School’s assistant coach this past season. (Courtesy /UISD)

United South high school announced Friday it has tabbed Nixon assistant coach Jorge Martinez as the new head coach of its basketball program.

The news was announced in a press release in the morning.

“The United ISD Department of Athletics and United South High School is proud to announce the selection of Jorge Martinez as the new head coach of the United South boys basketball program,” the release reads.

The selection was made by Mrs. Adriana Ramirez, the principal of United South, on Tuesday.

Coach Martinez is from Laredo and has been coaching basketball for over 20 years. He previously served as an assistant coach in both LISD and UISD.

He spent time as the head coach of Mathis High School, Cigarroa, Del Rio and Weslaco East.

While at Cigarroa, Coach Martinez guided the program to playoff appearances and its first ever third-round playoff appearance.

While at Del Rio, Coach Martinez led the Rams to a district championship and more playoff appearances. Most recently Coach Martinez has been an assistant coach at Nixon High School under head coach Pete Solis.

The Mustangs went all the way to the Regional Semifinals this past season in their last season in Class 6A.

“We had a great pool of candidates for this head coaching position and the committee was impressed with Coach Martinez's passion and vision for Panther basketball,” the release reads. “We look forward to his arrival on campus where he can begin to work with our students.

“Coach Martinez has been coaching basketball for a long time, his teams have always been hard working and fundamentally sound. We are excited to see the product that Coach Martinez will put on the floor in the fall.”

Martinez will replace Carmelo Gonzalez who stepped down from his position in March. Gonzalez led the Panthers to the playoffs nine times including three area-round appearances and a regional quarterfinals appearance in 2017.

This past season the Panthers fell short of the playoffs as they finished 16-18 on the year overall and 5-7 in District 30-6A play.

United South returns several All-District honorees including players like Ray Trevino and Joey Rodriguez.

Check back with the Laredo Morning Times for more on this story in the coming days.

