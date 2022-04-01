ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 stabbed to death in Auburn Gresham

 13 hours ago

Two men found stabbed to death at Auburn Gresham apartment building 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were stabbed to death Friday morning in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said officers found an unidentified male who had been stabbed multiple times on the street in the 7500 block of South Sangamon Street around 6:50 a.m. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

While officers were investigating, a second unidentified male was found with a stab wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody Friday morning.

Area Two detectives were investigating.

Chicago, IL
