Pompano Beach, FL

“Grateful for his passion”: Students and neighbors mourn the loss of kung fu grandmaster

By The New Pelican Newspaper
 1 day ago
Pompano Beach – When Sigung Fu Leung died earlier this year, his neighbors discovered just how connected he was to everyone around him. “We all didn’t know we all knew him,” said Wayne Lunga. “He was very private, but he always had something to give . . . He loved everybody...

