BOSTON (CBS) — Thursday evening promises to be a significant moment for Marc McLaughlin. The Billerica native will be making his NHL debut, and he’ll be doing it with his hometown Boston Bruins. McLaughlin will slot into the Bruins’ lineup, due to an illness that will keep Craig Smith out of Thursday’s game. That absence opens the door for McLaughlin to play his first NHL game at TD Garden, with the New Jersey Devils visiting Boston. “Obviously a lot of different emotions. Definitely really excited, to say the least,” McLaughlin said Thursday morning regarding his opportunity. “Obviously to get a chance to play...

