ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

How a 14-year-old cancer patient took her first golf swing with a high-profile coach — Jordan Spieth

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller-Times, Tim Schmitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RweaZ_0ewZ0lFK00
(Photo courtesy PGA Tour)

SAN ANTONIO — Kendall Ramos is a newbie when it comes to the game of golf, but she’s quickly making up for lost time. And it only helped to fuel the fire that her first golf lesson — and even her first swing — came under the capable eye of one of Texas’ most beloved golfers.

Ramos was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 after constant knee pain led her mom, Crystal Landgraf, to take her to a doctor.

After a cancer diagnosis and surgery that removed part of her leg, the 14-year-old Kendall has been learning how to walk with a prosthetic.

“She was complaining about right knee pain for about five or six weeks, so we had her X-rayed where I was working at and I sent it to the radiologist … thank God,” Crystal Landgraf said. “He called me the next day as the provider, not as her mom, and the very next day we were seeing an oncologist.”

This week, the resident of Corpus Christi made the two-hour trek to TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course prior to the 100th playing of the Valero Texas Open.

Not only did she get a set of clubs from Titleist, including a custom-made Scotty Cameron putter, but Ramos got to take her first golf swing with returning champion Jordan Spieth by her side.

The moment was uplifting and emotional.

Kendall started chemotherapy in August 2021 and later underwent surgery to remove her femur. She is now learning to walk with a prosthetic leg.

Before her diagnosis, Kendall was a cheerleader and participated in track and volleyball. After receiving her prosthetic, Kendall’s doctor gave her three options of low-impact sports she could pursue: cycling, swimming and golf.

Though she’d never played before, Kendall decided to give golf a swing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8Dyz_0ewZ0lFK00

The Make-A-Wish Foundation wanted to make that easier by surprising Kendall with a custom golf cart she needed to get around the course. Having part of her hip and knee and her whole femur removed means Kendall can’t run or jump anymore. She’s still learning to bear weight on the prosthetic, but with physical therapy she’ll be ready to eventually hit the golf course. She will be starting her freshman year at Gregory-Portland High School later this summer.

“Since my surgery, I wasn’t going to be able to do any of the sports I had done before,” Kendall said. “I thought, ‘I live right by a golf course so why not?’

“I’m really excited to start learning,” she said, adding that she’d wanted the golf cart even before the diagnosis and surgery.

Make-A-Wish and Valero teamed up to buy Kendall her own golf cart that she could use to get around the golf course near her house.

“For anybody else out there, it gets better,” Kendall said with tears in her eyes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Jordan Spieth Had Horrific 3-Putt Today

Jordan Spieth is at the Valero Texas Open trying to defend his title ahead of the Masters next week. But he had a rough time putting that will put his momentum at stake. On the 6th hole at TPC San Antonio, Spieth found himself in a position to get par with just two feet to the hole. But his putt went left by, and his follow-up putt skirted in and out of the hole.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau exit Texas Open early before Masters

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were two big names to miss the cut at the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour. A week before the first major of the year DeChambeau and McIlroy had to bow out after missing the 1-under cut line at TPC San Antonio. McIlroy, 32,...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Health
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Health
City
Corpus Christi, TX
The Spun

Justin Thomas’ Caddie Has Telling Comment On Tiger Woods

The sports world has one question this weekend: will Tiger Woods play in the Masters next week?. Over the past few days, rumors of Tiger teeing it up at Augusta National have reached a fever pitch. On Tuesday, Woods flew to Augusta and played a full 18 holes alongside his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas.
AUGUSTA, GA
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Tiger Woods Masters Photo Surfaces: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods has begun preparation for The Masters. While the 15-time major champion has yet to officially announce his status for the tournament, he’s arrived in Augusta. Woods is practicing at Augusta National and will make a decision later this week. He looks ready to play, though. Golf fans...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
FanSided

Valero Texas Open purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the Valero Texas Open payout and purse for this week on the PGA Tour to see the prize money each player will bring home. The Valero Texas Open descended upon TPC San Antonio this week on the PGA Tour as the proverbial last leg on the schedule before traveling to Augusta National Golf Club for The Masters. But the 100th playing of this tournament offered golf fans plenty of entertainment.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Masters Tournament PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Jordan Spieth says Valero was 'worst I've ever putted in a professional event'

Jordan Spieth's Valero Texas Open title defense didn't go as planned. But he has an idea of what he needs to do next week for a second green jacket. After three rounds in the 70s at TPC San Antonio, Spieth closed with a bogey-free 67 to finish outside the top 30. He will take that bit of momentum to Augusta National, where he knows which part of his game he need to improve.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Cancer#Golf Course#Golf Cart#Tpc San Antonio#Titleist#Jordanspieth#Valerotxopen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy