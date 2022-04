The Premier League returns this weekend and Manchester City make the short journey into deepest Lancashire as they take on Burnley at Turf Moor. The blues are looking for the three points that will keep them ahead of Liverpool, who are one point behind, but take on Watford at Anfield on Saturday in a lunchtime kick-off that could see the City start the match in second place.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO