West Hartford, CT

Suspect Arrested After Firing Shots in West Hartford Neighborhood: Police

NBC Connecticut
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested a man after they say he fired several shots on Fairlawn Street in West Hartford early Friday morning. Officers responded to a home on Fairlawn Street just...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

NBC Connecticut

Hartford Police Investigate Shooting on Garden Street

Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Hartford. Officers responded to Garden Street around 12:45 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, identified only as a man in his thirties, was conscious and alert at the scene, according to police. He...
HARTFORD, CT
CBS New York

Police seek man accused of opening fire on Bronx sidewalk

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx.Police released video of Monday's incident on East 146th Street.Investigators say the suspect fired one shot toward three people following an argument.A couple walking by is seen ducking for cover.Fortunately, no one was hit.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
People

Conn. Man Allegedly Mutters 'I Know What You Did,' Fatally Shoots Sister's Fiancé in Bed

Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 24-year-old man with murdering his sister's fiancé — and his sister claims she doesn't know what prompted the violence. In addition to murder, Deondre Linder has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, according to online court records.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NECN

Police ID Woman Killed in Meriden, Conn.

The death of a 37-year-old woman at her Meriden home Sunday night has been ruled a homicide and police are continuing to investigate. Police have identified the woman as 37-year-old Dominique Curtis. Meriden police responded to the Atrium Condominium Apartment complex on East Main Street after receiving several calls just...
MERIDEN, CT
CBS New York

NYPD: Twin brothers shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men were shot Tuesday night in the Bronx. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the borough.Police said 30-year-old Derrick Owens was killed and his twin brother was wounded. The brother was listed in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the leg.There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting, and no arrest have been made.
BRONX, NY

