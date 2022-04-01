ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gators baseball drops series opener to Georgia in walk-off fashion

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGJMj_0ewYm5i300

Everything fell apart for Florida in the ninth inning against Georgia on Thursday night.

The Gators entered the final frame of the evening with a two-run lead courtesy of a Jud Fabian two-run homer in the top of the inning, but that lead would be short-lived. Kevin O'Sullivan turned to Blake Purnell for the final out of the game and Georgia’s bats came to life. Garrett Blaylock singled home a run to cut the lead to 6-5 before Josh McAllister ripped a double down the left-field line that brought in the winning run. Gators lose, 7-6.

UF played catch-up all night after Hunter Barco allowed two first-inning runs on four consecutive hits, including a leadoff home run. He settled down after surrendering the early lead and managed to rack up six strikeouts before turning the ball over after five innings. Barco was in line for the loss but wound up getting a no-decision after Mac Guscette lifted his own two-run shot over the fence — the first homer of his career.

Ryan Slater took over for Barco in relief and went 3 2/3 innings. He was charged with two of the three runs that scored in the ninth, but Purnell eats the loss on the stat sheet.

The Orange and Blue have now dropped three-straight games against conference opponents dating back to the LSU series and it’s clear that UF’s pitching is being stretched thin right now. Purnell threw 44 pitches against FSU on Thursday, which would normally earn him two days of rest at a minimum. Florida found itself in a jam late against Georgia and called his name one too many times.

It was good to see the Gators fight back from being down 2-0 and 4-2, but they couldn’t hold on to a series-opening win that would have meant a lot to the program. On Friday, the Bulldogs have Jonathan Cannon on the mound, a top-75 MLB draft prospect, so things aren’t going to get any easier for the Gators.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Taking Another “Important” Visit This Weekend

No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning will take an unofficial visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. According to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons, this visit for the five-star quarterback is a pivotal moment in his deeply-analyzed recruiting process. Manning recently took back-to-back unofficial visits with Georgia and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KLFY News 10

Hilliard fans seven as LSU takes Game 2 vs Auburn, 9-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard tossed 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts, as No. 12 LSU defeated Auburn 9-2 Friday in game two of the SEC series inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU improves to 19-8 on the season and moves to .500 in conference play heading into the rubber match […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Homer, GA
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jud Fabian
Person
Homer
The Spun

Dick Vitale Names Greatest College Basketball Coach Of All Time

With the Final Four just a day away, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale is ready to make a definitive statement. He thinks Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is the greatest college basketball coach of all time. Dickie V acknowledged the greatness of UCLA legend John Wooden, but thinks it’s Coach K that stands atop the list.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star prospect dishes on UNC basketball program in recruitment

While all the focus appears to be on G.G. Jackson in the 2024 recruiting class, the UNC basketball program does have other offers out to prospects they are hoping to add to their class. Among them is five-star guard Cam Scott.  The Lexington, South Carolina native has a total of 10 offers in his recruitment and things are starting to heat up for the talented shooting guard. Scott recently talked to On3’s Jamie Shaw about his recruitment and where things stand at the moment. In the interview, Scott dished on some of the top programs that are in pursuit including the Tar...
LEXINGTON, SC
ClutchPoints

UConn star Paige Bueckers lands heartwarming NIL deal

Following an injury-plagued regular season, Paige Bueckers is putting on a very strong run through the NCCA Tournament. The UConn Huskies point guard, fresh off of a thrilling Elite Eight win, is starting to win the hearts of fans off the court as well. Bueckers has agreed to a NIL...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Mlb Draft#College Baseball#Lsu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball loses another player to transfer portal

Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament. Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on. Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury. She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC. The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
ARKANSAS STATE
WAFB

No. 21 LSU drops series opener to No. 12 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped the opening series game against No. 12 Kentucky (22-8, 3-3 SEC) 5-3. The Wildcats used a three-run sixth inning to take down the Tigers on Friday, April 1 at Tiger Park. Shelbi Sunseri (5-3) got the start for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FSU
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson makes his Final Four prediction

Five-star power forward G.G. Jackson is getting set to make his college decision ‘soon’ here in April but before that, he’s making a prediction on the Final Four. Two teams that are the favorites in Jackson’s recruitment, UNC and Duke, will meet on Saturday night in New Orleans for a trip to Monday’s title game on the line. It’s the first matchup between the two teams in the NCAA Tournament and a lot is at stake. But what does Jackson think will happen? The five-star recruit told Joe Tipton of On3 that he is picking the Tar Heels to not only beat Duke...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy