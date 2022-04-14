ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

On-the-run car thief arrested, US marshals announce

By C. Allan
 1 day ago

(UPDATE: April 14, 2022, 2:30 p.m.)

The U.S Marshals Service announced on Thursday that Brian Woy was arrested in Kentucky on April 13.

(ORIGINAL: April 1, 2022, 11:12 a.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The U.S. Marshal’s Service is on the lookout for a Pennsylvania man wanted on felony vehicle theft charges.

Brian Woy

According to a release sent out by the marshal’s West Virginia Northern District office, Brian Woy, 40, was charged by the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly stealing a vehicle in June of 2021; he is also wanted from that same county for additional theft and fraud charges.

Darcy Stanton

Woy was last seen operating a 2008 Black Dodge Ram quad cab with a stolen Pennsylvania license plate ZTP6447 which “may have black painted wheels and likely has damage to the front end and bed area.”

Woy “was last known to have a blonde mohawk” but he may have changed his appearance by dying or cutting his hair, marshals said.

Following a pursuit in Maryland where Woy evaded capture, he is last known to be in the Morgantown area and has multiple ties to the western Pennsylvania area; marshals believe he may be traveling with Darcy Stanton, 43, who is also wanted out of Cambria County, according to the release.

Those with information on Woy’s whereabouts are asked to contact the U.S. Marshal service at 304-623-0486 or leave an anonymous tip on the U.S. Marshal’s website .

