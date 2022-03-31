Ukraine war crimes probe has 'enormous momentum': Hague lawyer

(Reuters) - Longtime war crimes prosecutor Alex Whiting, a visiting professor at Harvard Law School, speaks to reporter Karen Sloan from The Hague about the outlook for indictments by the International Criminal Court.

Karen Sloan reports on law firms, law schools, and the business of law. Reach her at karen.sloan@thomsonreuters.com

Tom Rowe ia a longtime video producer and editor now working with the Reuters legal reporting team in Washington, D.C. He can be reached at tom.rowe@thomsonreuters.com