Agriculture

USDA’s Prospective Planting Report

By WOWO Farm Director
WOWO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA released its Prospective Plantings and Grain Stocks Reports. The agency says farmers intend to plant 89.5 million acres of corn, down four percent or 3.87 million acres from last year....

www.wowo.com

WOWO News

United States Hog Inventory Down 2%

As of March 1, there were 72.2 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms, down two percent from March 2021 and down three percent from December 2021, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report. USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released the report Wednesday. The report found that of the 72.2 million hogs and pigs, 66.1 million were market hogs, while 6.1 million were kept for breeding. Between December 2021 and February 2022, 31.7 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms, down one percent from the same period one year earlier. For the quarter, U.S. hog and pig producers weaned an average of 10.95 pigs per litter. U.S. hog producers intend to have 2.99 million sows farrow between March and May 2022, and 3.03 million sows farrow between June and August 2022. Iowa hog producers accounted for the largest inventory among the states at 23.0 million head, and Minnesota had the second-largest inventory at 8.60 million head.
AGRICULTURE
