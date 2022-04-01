ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

First female-owned Asian American NYC bookstore showcases diverse voices

By Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Eva Pilgrim, Leda Alvim, Seiji Yamashita, ABC News
ifiberone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- Growing up an only child, Lucy Yu would devour book after book, quickly developing an early love for literature. At the turn of each page, Yu would immerse herself in different worlds and adventures, and learn the value of empathy with each character. Yu felt the impact of...

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Asian Americans Still Feel Under Attack

Jo-Ann Yoo lives in New York City, but she rarely takes the subway anymore. It makes her nervous. Yoo is nervous because the subways are a strange place to be right now. There aren’t as many commuters as there used to be, and a few weeks back, there was a string of violent attacks. “I used to love the subway,” Yoo says. But now she’s on high alert. “You’re underground. Sometimes the ride from one station to the next is a long, long ride, and you’re basically in a little metal box.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KARE 11

Finding space for Asian Americans: A year later

MINNEAPOLIS — In The Heart of the Beast theater was protected by prayer from the very beginning of the event. Monks led the crowd in prayer, and held silence. Despite this event being a non-denominational event, Pastor Jenny Sung found it holy. "I was in my apartment and I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Least popular dog breeds in America

To highlight some of the lovable dogs you may have never have heard of, Stacker broke down the 97 least popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2022, from the American Kennel Club.
PETS
ARTnews

$30 M. White Diamond Heads to Christie’s, New M+ Chairman Named, and More: Morning Links for March 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AS THE WAR IN UKRAINE ENTERS ITS SECOND MONTH, more than 20 French museums sent material—like crates and fire extinguishers—to institutions in the country to aid them in protecting their collections, the Art Newspaper reports. Bloomberg took a look at those extensive efforts to save culture from destruction. In Poland, Bloomberg also reports, volunteers are using a paper partition system developed by Shigeru Ban to create shelters for arriving refugees. Ukrainian artists are making art in response to the conflict, the Financial Times reports. And in Tomsk, Russia, the Washington Post reports, a man named Stanislav Karmakskikh was arrested for holding a poster showing Vasily Vereshchagin’s 1871...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#The Bookstore#Abc Audio#Aapi
Robb Report

Watch: An Exclusive Tour Inside Bel-Air’s $126 Million ‘the One’ Megamansion

Click here to read the full article. At long last, “the One” is opening its doors to a new owner. The 105,000-square-foot Bel Air megamansion, which took well over 10 years to build, has come across its share of logistical and legal problems over the years, but was finally sold at auction on March 3. While the original auction asking price was $295 million—itself a reduction from the $340 million listing price in 2021, and the $500 million price tag before that—the home ended up selling for $126 million. The new owner will actually shell out $141 million, which is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

First Black Woman Fortune 500 CEO Says ‘Being The Minority’ Can Be A Career Advantage

Ursula Burns’ offers better advice for women in business than other moguls by leaning into her marginalized identity. In 2009, Ursula Burns shattered the metaphorical glass ceiling two-fold when she became “the first African American woman to serve as CEO of a Fortune 500 company and the first female to acceded to the position of CEO of such a company in succession after another female.”
ECONOMY
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
TravelNoire

World's Most Haunted Hotels: Langham Hotel, Room 333

The luxurious Langham Hotel is so astoundingly beautiful, no one would suspect it houses one of the world’s most haunted hotel rooms. The meticulously designed hotel was built over a span of two years. It was started in 1863 and completed in 1865. The Prince of Wales came to the opening of one of London’s largest hotels, to date.
LIFESTYLE
PIX11

NYC-based company brings together female chief executives

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lindsay Kaplan and Carolyn Childers met in 2018 at what Kaplan calls a “really bad women’s networking event.” “I think you know the one,” Kaplan said. “Warm glasses of wine, stale conversation, really ugly, poorly placed name tags. They quickly became friends, bonding over their shared experiences and struggles as women […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Macy’s Famous NYC Windows Are Becoming a Flower Paradise for Spring

Macy's Herald Square will be in full bloom starting this weekend. From Sunday, March 27 through Sunday, April 10, Macy's will open the doors to its breathtaking displays of flowers and lush plant arrangements. The decorations will take over the Broadway windows famously used for Macy's winter holiday displays as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
WIFR

Illinois Asian American Caucus condemns rise in anti-Asian hate crimes

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Wednesday marks one year since a white man killed eight people during targeted shootings at three Asian spas in Atlanta, Georgia. Six of the victims were of Asian descent. The Illinois Asian American Caucus says this should never happen again. The organization Stop AAPI hate reports there...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy