Going Method For Gangs Of New York Made Daniel Day-Lewis Sick

Twenty years ago this month—still early in this godforsaken Willennium—most Oscar bettors and prognosticators were predicting a historic, if slightly anticlimactic, finish to that season’s Best Actor race. Russell Crowe, who had won the year prior for his role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, was poised to win again, this time for portraying mathematician John Nash in Ron Howard’s mawkish A Beautiful Mind. It would make him the third man (after Spencer Tracy for Captains Courageous and Boys Town in 1938 and ’39 and Tom Hanks for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump in 1994 and ’95) to win that award in consecutive years. All indications were that the statuette was Crowe’s: He took the corresponding categories at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Golden Globes, and the BAFTAs, beating each of his four fellow Oscar nominees at least once.

MOVIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO