It's amazing to see the transformation in Buffalo over the years. Buffalo is, and was, so rich in architectural beauty and was absolutely a booming town back in the early 1900s. At the turn of the 20th century, Buffalo was one of the most populated cities in the United States of America. Some of the highlights of the early 1900s are when Western New York hosted the Pan American Expo in 1901 and, at that time, became one of the central hubs for the car industry in America.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO