ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan on 50-point game vs. Clippers: 'Win is more meaningful'

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33p8pT_0ewYbmLi00
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) celebrates an overtime win against the L.A. Clippers at United Center. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

With Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid putting up monster numbers on a near-nightly basis and the Bulls struggling in recent weeks, DeMar DeRozan isn’t getting the same level of MVP buzz he was earlier in the season. However, his 50-point outburst on Thursday in a win over the Clippers was a reminder of how important he has been to the Bulls this season, writes Paul Sullivan of The Chicago Tribune.

DeRozan said after the game that he was more focused on getting the victory than on becoming the sixth player in team history to score 50 points in a game, since Chicago can’t afford to risk falling into play-in territory.

“The win is more meaningful,” DeRozan said, per Sullivan. “I just wanted to win this game, badly. You see how tight the (Eastern Conference) race is. Every game is extremely important. We have no more room to be dropping any more games.”

The Bulls’ 45-32 record puts them in fifth place in the East, 1.5 games behind the No. 4 Sixers and just a half-game ahead of the No. 6 Raptors. Chicago has a three-game lead on the No. 7 Cavs, so barring a disaster down the stretch, the team should secure a top-six seed and a guaranteed playoff spot.

Here’s more out of Chicago:

  • Patrick Williams admitted to reporters on Thursday that he was fined by the Bulls after being late to the team’s morning shootaround, as Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago writes. Williams, who hadn’t made much of an impact since returning from a wrist injury on March 21, made up for his tardiness with his best game of the season on Thursday, putting up 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds.
  • After having his rehab process paused for 10 days, Lonzo Ball will resume the ramp-up process toward full-speed sprinting and cutting, head coach Billy Donovan said on Thursday (link via Schaefer at NBC Sports Chicago). Time is running out for Ball to return this season, but the Bulls haven’t considered shutting him down. “Certainly every day that goes by and time that passes by, you know, you’re moving closer and closer to the end of the season,” Donovan said. “But I have not gotten anything from the doctors that said to me, like, ‘Listen, there’s just not enough time, we can’t get him back.’ They’re gonna do everything they can to try to get him back. But a lot’s gonna be depending on how he responds to this.”
  • In his latest mailbag, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago discussed several Bulls-related topics, including Williams’ development and ceiling and Nikola Vucevic‘s future in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors

2K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

551K+

Views

Related
Hoops Rumors

Anthony Davis aiming for Friday return, LeBron James to test ankle

Lakers star Anthony Davis intends to return Friday against the Pelicans as long as there are no setbacks, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium (Twitter link). ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reports (via Twitter) that LeBron James is going to test his sprained left ankle in an effort...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Four seniors declare for 2022 NBA Draft

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton and Wake Forest forward Isaiah Mucius both declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, reports Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports (Twitter links). Hamilton will forgo his final year of college eligibility, but Mucius will maintain his for next year. UConn guard R.J. Cole (via Twitter) and Rutgers...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Jazz coach Quin Snyder addresses Spurs, Lakers rumors

In a pair of , veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein linked Jazz head coach Quin Snyder to head coaching jobs in San Antonio and Los Angeles, writing that he has repeatedly heard Snyder’s name mentioned as a possible successor for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and as a potential replacement for Lakers coach Frank Vogel.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers throws James Harden under the bus after Sixers’ embarrassing loss vs. Pistons

In what was projected to be an easy victory by most, the Philadelphia 76ers fell flat on their face on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid posted his usual MVP-level stat line with 37 points and 15 rebounds on an efficient 11-for-19 from the field and 14-for-16 from the free throw line. But aside from some middling contributions from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, he didn’t get much support.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
K.c. Johnson
Hoops Rumors

Drew Eubanks signs fourth 10-day deal with Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers intend to sign center Drew Eubanks to another 10-day contract, which will be his fourth consecutive deal with the team, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter). The 25-year-old has performed well through 13 games (28.1 minutes) with Portland, averaging 12.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8...
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose in Rare Air

DeRozan joins Jordan, Rose in rare scoring air originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday night, DeMar DeRozan joined Michael Jordan, Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine, Jamal Crawford and Chet Walker as the only Chicago Bulls in franchise history to post a 50-point game. He scored 10 points in overtime,...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Doc Rivers critical of James Harden after loss

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for only scoring 8 points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering.)
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Bulls#Nbc Sports Chicago#The Chicago Tribune#Eastern Conference#Sixers#Cavs
Hoops Rumors

Paul George practices with Clippers for first time since December

Clippers star Paul George practiced with the team on Thursday for the first time since he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, writes Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. George hasn’t played in a game since December 22. George is listed as out for Friday’s game against Philadelphia,...
NBA
The Spun

Doc Rivers’ Comment About James Harden Is Making Headlines

The Philadelphia 76ers were stunned by the Detroit Pistons last night, losing 102-94. After the game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers appeared to call out star guard James Harden. Speaking to the media after the game, Rivers was asked to talk about the bench team’s struggles during the game. But...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Hoops Rumors

Didi Louzada may make Trail Blazers debut this week

Trail Blazers wing Didi Louzada has been listed as probable to debut for Portland on Wednesday when his new team faces his former team, the Pelicans, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN (via Twitter). On Tuesday, Portland revealed that big man Jusuf Nurkic and guards Eric Bledsoe and Anfernee Simons would...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Enes Freedom not considering retirement

Veteran NBA center Enes Freedom believes his public comments criticizing China’s human rights record — and the NBA for doing business with the country — led to his lack of playing time and his release, writes Sopan Deb of The New York Times. “It doesn’t take a...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Rutgers forward Ron Harper Jr. declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Rutgers senior forward Ron Harper Jr. is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft and will go pro rather than taking advantage of his final year of NCAA eligibility, writes Jonathan Givony of ESPN. “I’m ready to put myself out there to get myself in the best position possible to be...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Rudy Gobert believes Jazz need to 'sacrifice for each other'

Last Wednesday night, following a blowout loss to the Celtics, Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert attempted to diagnose the team’s issues and consider how to fix them, with Gobert stressing the need to “sacrifice for each other,” while Mitchell called out the Utah’s execution and energy level. As Sarah Todd of The Deseret News relayed at the time, Gobert expressed confidence that enduring some adversity would make the team better.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Anthony Davis eyeing weekend return as Lakers' injuries mount

Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is aiming to return to the club this weekend, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Davis has been shelved since spraining his right foot and MCL on February 16. He has missed 37 games for Los Angeles all told this season, including the past 17 straight.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Iowa All-American forward Keegan Murray declaring for draft

Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray, currently projected as the fifth-best player on the ESPN big board, is declaring for the draft, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Murray played a bench role during his freshman season, with the offense focused around reigning 2020 Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza, a senior in 2020-21. Garza was eventually selected with the No. 52 pick by the Pistons during the 2021 draft. Murray averaged 7.2 PPG across 18 MPG.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Pistons' Hamidou Diallo out for season with finger fracture

The high-flying Diallo was the 45th pick of the 2018 draft after a single collegiate season with Kentucky. He spent his first two-plus seasons with Oklahoma City prior to being traded to Detroit last March. He had a breakout third season in 2020-21, averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Lakers star Anthony Davis could return before postseason

Anthony Davis could return to action as early as the first week of April, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports. The Lakers star big man has been rehabbing for more than a month after suffering a right foot strain on February 16. His projected timetable at that time was four to six weeks.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy