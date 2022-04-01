ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomingdale’s Friends & Family sale 2022: Save on denim, dresses, swimsuits and more

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates, ABC News
 2 days ago
JayLazarin/Getty Images

NEW YORK — As many of us continue to spring into a new season, retailers such as Bloomingdale's have continued to give us more reasons to refresh our wardrobes.

The department store has kicked off its Friends & Family sale, allowing shoppers to save up to 25% on marked items.

Whether you are in the market for a new dress or you're looking to add some new denim to your wardrobe, now is the time to do it -- at a fraction of the cost.

Any item labeled "FRIENDS & FAMILY: 25% OFF DISCOUNT APPLIED IN BAG" is eligible for the store's sales event, which runs through April 3.

IN THIS ARTICLE
