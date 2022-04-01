ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unemployment rate drops to 3.6% as 431,000 jobs added in March

By Jeanette Torres-Perez, ABC News
 2 days ago
Snap Decision/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs to their payrolls last month, the latest figures released Friday by the Labor Department show.

The biggest increases in employment in March occurred in leisure and hospitality (112,000) followed by professional and business services (102,000), retail trade (49,000) and manufacturing (38,000), according to the Labor Department.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate dropped slightly from 3.8% in February to 3.6% in March.

Related
News 12

The New Normal: More Americans apply for jobless benefits; layoffs still low

More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, but layoffs remain at historic lows. Jobless claims rose by 14,000 to 202,000 for the week ending March 26, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The previous week's tally of 188,000 claims was the fewest since 1969. First-time applications for jobless aid generally track the pace of layoffs.
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
DCist

Maryland Will No Longer Require Four-Year Degrees For Thousands Of State Jobs

Maryland is officially dropping the four-year college degree requirement from many state jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan announced today. The state is launching what the governor calls a “first in the nation” workforce development program to recruit qualified workers who do not hold college degrees. Rolling back the barrier will help fill government positions left vacant during the pandemic, the governor said during a press conference. More than 300 state jobs that don’t require four-year degrees are currently open and posted online, he added.
CBS News

MoneyWatch: What March jobs report says about U.S. economy

The U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%. Friday's jobs report also showed wages grew 5.6% in the past year. Sarah House, a senior economist at Wells Fargo, joined CBS News after the closing bell on Wall Street to discuss what this signals for the future of the U.S. economy.
MarketWatch

Biden reacts to March jobs report: ‘That’s good news for fighting inflation’

President Joe Biden on Friday cast the latest figures on the U.S. jobs market as encouraging for Americans’ concerns about inflation. The March nonfarm payrolls report showed the American economy added 431,000 jobs last month, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.6% from 3.8% and the percentage of people in the labor force edging up to a new pandemic high of 62.4% from 62.3%.
FOXBusiness

Strong job gains expected in March employment report

The most anticipated economic report of the month comes Friday morning when the government releases the monthly jobs report. The hiring wave likely continued last month in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has unsettled the economic outlook and catapulted gasoline prices to painful levels. The U.S....
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate continues to drop

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point in January to 5.4 %, the lowest since March 2020, according to figures released by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. It’s the 21st consecutive month without an unemployment rate increase. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points...
