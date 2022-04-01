ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 1 day ago
The Toronto Raptors (44-32) visit Amway Center Friday to take on the Orlando Magic (20-57). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Raptors vs. Magic odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Raptors are safe from the play-in tournament for now, but they lead the Cleveland Cavaliers by just 2.5 games, so they’ll have to win a few down the stretch to ensure it stays that way.

Toronto is coming off a 125-102 home victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday. It has covered nine of its last 12 games and is 44-32 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Raptors are led by F Pascal Siakam, who averages 22.4 points per game.

The Magic are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and should be in all-out tank mode. Orlando has lost four straight games and failed to cover three of those outings.

It is just 2-6 ATS over its last eight contests and is 35-42 ATS on the season. The Magic are led by G Cole Anthony, who is averaging a team-high 16.7 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Raptors at Magic odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:40 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Raptors -550 (bet $550 to win $100) | Magic +400 (bet $100 to win $400)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Raptors -9.5 (-107) | Magic +9.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 216.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Raptors at Magic key injuries

Raptors

  • F Yuta Watanabe (quads) questionable

Magic

  • C Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) questionable
  • G Jalen Suggs (ankle) out

Raptors at Magic odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Raptors 116, Magic 103

PASS.

A -550 money line is never worth any type of wager, and on the other hand, the Magic are just 10-27 at home this season and taking on a playoff-caliber opponent. I’ll pass on predicting the upset.

BET the RAPTORS -9.5 (-107).

The Raptors are a very difficult opponent for a plethora of reasons. They have size, length, shooting, leadership, and effort — a combination that’s tough to defeat.

Carter Jr. missed Orlando’s most recent game, Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, and if he’s unable to go Friday it would be down its leading rebounder. The Magic may get abused on the glass against a Raptors team that is second in offensive rebounding rate.

Toronto is also just the hotter team right now, having covered nine of its last 12 games while Orlando is 1-3 ATS over its last four outings.

The Raptors rank third in points off turnovers while the Magic sit fifth in the league in most turnovers, averaging 14.6 per game. Ball security is going to be an important factor that sides with Toronto.

Lastly, Orlando is 10-20 ATS as a home underdog while Toronto is 9-3 ATS as a road favorite — the second-best record in the league for that situation.

PASS with a slight lean to the Over 216.5 (-110).

I love the Raptors and only somewhat favor the Over.

Orlando’s offense is just far too inconsistent for this to be a confirmed play. However, it is 3-1 O/U in its last four games and 6-3 O/U in its last nine. The Magic are 16-14 O/U as a home underdog.

While the Raptors’ defense ranks ninth in opponents’ points per game, they are just 17th in opponents’ field goal percentage which is where the Magic struggle.

Overall, the strong play is to Toronto’s spread, but I would favor the Over here.

