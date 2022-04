Belfast wasn't always the beautiful little town it is now. When I was growing up, Belfast was not the quaint little seaside town it's blossomed into the last several decades. It was seen as kind of a grimy fishing village with nothing but a nasty waterfront and a bunch of hardened, drunken lobstermen. People back then didn't brag about being from Belfast. Usually quite the opposite.

