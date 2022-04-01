Dundee have doubts over Charlie Adam for visit of Aberdeen

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is backing her players to deal with the pressure of holding off the chasing pack as they close in on a third successive Women’s Super League title.The Blues, who have won the league in five of the last seven seasons, entertain Reading on Sunday evening and currently sit a point clear of Arsenal at the top of the table with both sides having five games to play.They have bounced back from the disappointment of League Cup final defeat with five successive wins in all competitions, the most recent of them last Sunday’s 9-0 demolition of Leicester.💠...

SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO