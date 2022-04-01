Basketball Games and Birkins! Kanye West and Chaney Jones’ Relationship Timeline

As his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian , has gotten more serious with boyfriend Pete Davidson , Kanye West has not been shy about showing off his new romance with Chaney Jones on social media.

The Yeezy designer was first spotted with the model at a party in Malibu in January, while he was still casually dating Julia Fox . Nine days later, Jones turned heads at the listening party for West's album, Donda 2, bearing a striking resemblance to Kardashian in an all-black catsuit, knee-high boots and blue glasses. On February 14, Us Weekly confirmed that West had split from the Uncut Gems actress after less than two months of dating.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together," a representative for the actress told Us at the time.

His relationship with Jones, however, was just heating up. The Delaware native fueled romance rumors throughout the month, frequently posting photos wearing outfits similar to ones Kardashian has previously been spotted in. “His muse,” she captioned a series of pictures wearing a Yeezy-esque ensemble on February 1. One week later, she posed next to several Akira graphic novels after West mentioned he had the same collection.

The "Flashing Lights" performer seemingly confirmed his romance with the social media influencer on March 1, with a since-deleted screenshot of an article about himself and Jones via Instagram. The post included a snap from The Shade Room that showed the duo out together with the caption, “It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong."

"They’re not exclusive,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. "She’s his muse and hangs out with his posse."

On March 30, Page Six Style reported that West had gifted the social media influencer a rare Birkin bag worth $275,000. The producer has famously gifted both Kardashian and Fox Birkin bags during their relationships. For the No Sudden Move actress' 32nd birthday in early February, West treated her and four of her closet friends to the luxury handbags, all inspired by their respective personalities.

For her part, Jones requested a silver metallic Chèvre leather bag with palladium hardware. It was purchased from Privé Porter at Jones’ request: "It’s one of the most famous and sought after Birkins in the world,” CEO of Privé Porter, Michelle Berk , told Entertainment Tonight . “The demand is because of the beauty and uniqueness of the bag — as well as the limited production numbers.”

