Celebrity Couples Who Have Pranked Each Other: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, More

By Suzy Forman
 2 days ago

Gotcha! For some celebrity couples, silly pranks are a lifestyle. Whether it's April Fools' Day or not, they love to show their love by joking around with one another.

In 2017, Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington pulled one of the most epic pranks on his wife, Rose Leslie , whom he met while filming the HBO show .

Harington shared a clip of the April Fools' Day prank on The Jonathan Ross Show , filming his unsuspecting wife opening the refrigerator to grab a pitcher of water. A moment later, she ran from the fridge screaming, falling to the floor to catch her breath.

In the refrigerator was what appeared to be a severed head that looked just like Harington. “She pretty much told me if I ever did it again, that would be it. And I think that’s marriage included,” the London native said.

Other celebrity couples are known to often document their pranks on social media, such as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively . Reynolds is famous for his sense of humor, but the Gossip Girl alum has frequently excelled at one-upping her husband .

The wisecracking lovebirds, who married in 2012, often publicly joke with each other. In 2016, The Adam Project actor wished his wife a happy 29th birthday with a hilarious tweet : "Just want to wish Billy Ray Cyrus the most special, magical birthday ever. I love you with all my heart. Also, Happy Birthday to my wife."

In 2021, Lively had some fun by posting a photo on her Instagram Story, sitting between him and Gigi Hadid for the supermodel's birthday. "Happy birthday @gigihadid," she wrote. "I think you and I make a much better couple."

Scroll down to see other celebrity couples who love to prank each other:

