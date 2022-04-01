ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Doctor’s medical license suspended after child sexual abuse arrest

ktbb.com
 1 day ago

NACOGDOCHES — The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the medical license of an East Texas doctor who was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to our news partner KETK, the TMB...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Nacogdoches, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sex Abuse#Medical License#The Texas Medical Board#Ketk#Tmb
Oxygen

‘Inside The Devil’s House’: A Killer Cuts A Baby Out Of An Expectant Mother’s Womb

Skidmore, Missouri is known for its small town charms, but 18 years ago, it became the scene of an unthinkable crime that still makes seasoned authorities tear up. On December 16, 2004, Becky Harper, the mother of 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnet, made an anguished call to 911 at 3:30 p.m.. Harper said her daughter, who was eight months pregnant, was at home on the floor and that “it looks like her stomach had exploded.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Naomi Irion: Nevada man charged with kidnapping in case of missing teenager

A 41-year-old Nevada man is being held on kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of Naomi Irion, 18, who vanished from a Walmart parking lot two weeks ago.Troy Driver, of Fallon, Nevada, was arrested by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and authorities continue to search for the missing teenager.“This is still a very active investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available,” the department said, adding that authorities had located and impounded a dark-coloured truck that had been considered central to the search for Ms Irion.The teenager’s family did not immediately return a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

PA man charged in connection to deaths of 2 children

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A 53-year-old man faced a preliminary hearing Wednesday in connection to the murders of two Pennsylvania girls. Ronald Butler has been charged with two counts of endangering a child and obstruction of child abuse cases. Butler is one of four people charged in connection to the murders of 6-year-old Nicole […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lawyers hope new evidence can stop Texas woman's execution

During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter.But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah's injuries. Her lawyers say that statement was wrongly interpreted by prosecutors as a murder confession — tainting the rest of the investigation into Mariah’s 2007 death, with evidence gathered only to prove that conclusion, and helping lead to her...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy