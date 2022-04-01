Doctor’s medical license suspended after child sexual abuse arrest

A 41-year-old Nevada man is being held on kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of Naomi Irion, 18, who vanished from a Walmart parking lot two weeks ago.Troy Driver, of Fallon, Nevada, was arrested by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and authorities continue to search for the missing teenager.“This is still a very active investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available,” the department said, adding that authorities had located and impounded a dark-coloured truck that had been considered central to the search for Ms Irion.The teenager’s family did not immediately return a...
Comments / 0