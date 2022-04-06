ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Calorie counts on menus: What’s the real impact on diners and restaurants?

By Emma Henderson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUuec_0ewYFPzl00

You’ve booked the table, organised your friends and finally found a date that works for everyone, after rearranging three times. You’re shown to your table, the water is poured and you’re handed a menu. Every dish has the calorie counts listed on it. Right there in black and white staring right back at you. But, what if we don’t want to see it?

Well, there’s no choice now. From 6 April 2022, it’s compulsory for all restaurants, cafes, and takeaways in England that employ more than 250 people to include calorie counts on menus.

The aim of this initiative? It’s a bid to help reduce the amount of people diagnosed as obese in this country. But is publicly shaming people who are potentially vulnerable really the right way to go about it?

On the face of it, it sounds like useful information, but critics have condemned the move as dangerous and fear mongering, and expressed concern that it could plunge thousands more people into an eating disorder.

The government has completely blindsided the estimated 1.25 million people who are reported to have an eating disorder, according to charity Beat Eating Disorders . Public shaming could push these figures even higher.

The government has completely blindsided the estimated 1.25 million people who have an eating disorder

Eating out is supposed to be a pleasure. It is not our everyday. We’re not like the Italians or the French who survive on the cafe culture of dining out for any and almost every meal. Remember, this is dreary England. Most people’s everyday is eating most meals at home.

Those who oppose calorie labelling say that eating out isn’t to blame for obesity levels in the UK. According to data from Statista, from 2019, 40 per cent of people asked only dined out just once a month. For the rest of the month, on average 29 days, they eat at home. Only 8.5 per cent said they eat out more than once a week.

For those recovering from an eating disorder, or currently living with one, eating out is already difficult, and likely to be made even harder with this new law. For many, refuge is found in high street chains, where they know the menu and it doesn’t change too often.

Campaigners, including Beat, did manage to ensure that customers are allowed to ask for a menu without calories on it, but say this still singles people out. Along with this, the legislation would not apply in schools, which could have been enormously damaging for young people.

Beat also says there’s "little evidence to suggest that the legislation will be effective”, explaining: “A 2018 Cochrane review called Nutritional labelling for healthier food or nonâ€alcoholic drink purchasing and consumption found that there is only a small body of low-quality evidence supporting the idea that calorie counts on menus lead to a reduction in calories purchased. Although a more recent study found that calorie labelling in US fast food restaurants was associated with a 4 per cent reduction in calories per order, this reduction diminished over one year of follow-up, suggesting any small differences that may occur are not maintained."

Those who are worried about the labelling worry that only providing calories as the sole, fixed measure of health is also inaccurate. The amount of calories someone needs is dependent on many variables and isn’t a one size fits all approach.

Priya Tew, an eating order dietician says these new rules are “highly worrying”. “Putting calories on menus is not going to solve the obesity crisis. Usually people with an eating disorder have a fixation on tracking, weighing and measuring. People will likely choose low calorie meals, and won’t provide what they need, and will enforce this notion of having to track and count. Our bodies are not designed in this way. The body has to digest, absorb, and excrete. Just because you eat 100 calories, that doesn’t mean that’s what it takes in,” she says.

In my research, I struggled to really understand who the initiative is targeting. A restaurant, cafe or takeaway must have more than 250 employees to qualify, as if suggesting 249 or 158 or 17 employees makes the food any healthier.

To employ 250 staff is a lot. That excludes practically all small businesses. That only really leaves well known high street chain restaurants, such as PizzaExpress, Wahaca, Franco Manca and Wagamamas. It also includes fast food takeaways, such as Subway and Burger King. McDonald’s and KFC already include calorie counts on their menus, and have done since 2011. McDonald’s now only needs to amend this to include calorie counts for all the customisable aspects of its burgers.

McDonald’s and KFC already supplies the calorie counts of its food, and has done so since 2011

Another household name that’s also been ahead of the game is Wetherspoon. The cheap pub chain has included calorie counts on its food menus for five years, and its drink menus for three. Wetherspoon said the reason behind this was to give the customer an informed choice.

Elsewhere on the high street, Côte Brasserie is redesigning its space, bringing in a new head chef and a new menu. The new menu, which isn’t in reaction to the legislation, “will see 38 per cent of main dishes contain less than 700 calories to offer diners a real choice”, Côte said in an announcement, although it says it hasn’t swapped in lower-calorie ingredients or decreased portion sizes to reach this goal.

Part of the new menu will also see “a number of options to enable diners to choose a two-course meal for 1,000 calories, as well as being able to enjoy three-courses for 1,000 calories as well”. Courses are usually grouped together by price, rather than calories, so it’s a troubling thought. It feeds the “watching what you eat” mentality, suggesting you can only have these courses if they’re under the 1,000 calorie mark.

The concept of offering diners a less calorific meal is not a new one, though. A decade ago, PizzaExpress launched its Leggera pizza. You remember the one: it literally cut a hole in the middle of the pizza and replaced it with rocket leaves, and then claimed it had reduced the calories by a third. Well, yes, as you’re getting a third less pizza. The chain is back again with a new idea, launching a range of pizza wraps, which each has less than 600 calories.

There is an exception to the new calorie labelling rules to watch out for. Any meals deemed as “specials”, which are not on the menu for more than 30 days, do not have to show the calorie count.

While some restaurants were already sharing calorie counts or offering dishes marketed as lower-calorie, it’s now going to be rolled out across the board. Sure, you can ask for a menu without calorie counts, but what if that menu has been lost or damaged, or for whatever reason you don’t feel comfortable asking for it? What if it doesn’t exist?

One restaurant chain pointed out that being transparent about the calories is only “one part of the story”. Wahaca co-founder Mark Selby tells me that this focus on calories rather than nutrition, fibre and seasonality (to name just a few other important elements) can be “misleading”. Tew agrees: “We don’t want people to only look at calories. Instead, food should be about pleasure.”

Research from a survey Beat carried out last year of 1,118 people showed that a  huge 93 per cent think the introduction of calorie labelling would be either “negative or very negative” for people with eating disorders, while 83 per cent of people did not support the new initiative.

This is not to say there isn’t an issue with obesity in this country. From the most recent government stats, in 2017 nearly two-thirds of adults (63 per cent) in England were classed as being overweight or obese. This is costing the country £6.1bn a year, which is estimated to rise to £9.7bn by 2050 , but if we can prevent the problem, that number could be greatly reduced. Calories are only one part of the story. To only focus on calories means you forget about other thigns such as nutrition, fibre and seasonality

Calories are only one part of the story. To only focus on calories means you forget about other thigns such as nutrition, fibre and seasonality

Yet this government initiative is not likely to solve the crisis; 84 per cent of those surveyed by Beat agreed with that sentiment. They thought calorie labelling could be introduced in a way that doesn’t pose risks to people living with eating disorders.

So, what are these alternative ideas? Preventative healthcare and more education are both key. As most of our meals are eaten at home, teaching the next generation how to cook healthy meals with whole, fresh and seasonal ingredients couldn’t be more important. And with the rise in the cost of living, even fewer people are likely to be eating out. Instead, they’ll be looking for more affordable ways to feed themselves and their families.

According to research carried out by Ocado for its School of Magical Mealtimes campaign, more than half of children do not learn the basics of cooking at school. In 2015, food tech as a subject was dropped from the A level syllabus, which prevents any further education in food, and tells younger children at GCSE level or below that it’s not a useful skill or a career option. Despite that, the study also showed that eight out of 10 parents believe cooking from scratch with their child can encourage healthier eating habits.

Not all parents or guardians are confident in the kitchen, nor do all of them have the flexibility with work to be at home for evening meals. The rise in living costs will likely affect how people cook at home, too. Anti-poverty food campaigner Jack Monroe has written about how to a manage a healthy weekly food shop under £20 .

Selby agrees that learning the basics when you’re young is important. “Tackling it at an early age is the best education and can help change habits for years. The new rules coming into restaurants feels a little bit tokenistic.”

Other areas that should be targeted are portion sizes, such as snacks like packets of crisps, suggests Tew. And we need to learn to listen to ourselves. It’s important to “really get people to tune into their body and fullness cues”. Besides when our bodies are actually telling us we need food, we can also feel hunger when we’re bored, stressed or lonely. It’s also about “encouraging people to move bodies in ways that feel good and are not punishing”, Tew adds.

Eating out is a joy, an occasion we look forward to, not having to wash the dishes or clear up, or to shop or even turn on the cooker, to socialise, to try new foods. It should not be a place to be shamed, to fear, especially not vulnerable people. Instead, through teaching young people cooking skills and about nutrition, we can make our own informed choices.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat ’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677 .NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040 .

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Are people more likely to reduce their calorie intake at restaurants when menus include calorie labels?

For years now, there has been considerable public health concern about the quality of the American diet and the rise in the prevalence of obesity. In response, the U.S. adopted a nationwide law in 2018 requiring that chain restaurants display calorie counts on their menus and menu boards. To estimate the impact of calorie labeling, LSU Department of Economics Assistant Professor Barton Willage and his co-authors wrote an article titled, "The Impact of Information Disclosure on Consumer Behavior: Evidence from a Randomized Field Experiment of Calorie Labels on Restaurant Menus," that was published by the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management. Previous studies have examined the impact of menu label laws almost exclusively in fast-food restaurants and coffee shops. This study provides the first evidence of the effect of menu labels in full-service, sit-down restaurants.
FOOD SAFETY
Salon

4 tips for eating healthier without counting calories or using a scale

These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. March is National Nutrition Month, a great opportunity to reassess our relationship with food and commit to making better food choices. There is a lot of advice for how we should eat, and it can get overwhelming. We know we should eat enough — but not too much — fat, protein and carbohydrates. And we know that we should be getting our full complement of vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GreenwichTime

New Haven Restaurant Week returns for spring edition with special menus

New Haven showcases its impressive dining scene during biannual Restaurant Week promotions, with specially-priced menus at eateries across the city. The spring 2022 edition returns March 27 through Apr. 9, with a new format. More than 50 dining establishments have signed on to participate. In addition to prix-fixe menus at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Fast Food#Calorie Counts#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink#Italians#French
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cat Country 107.3

Luck of the Irish – Low Calorie St. Patty’s Day Drinks

Saint Patrick's Day, and you know what that means: the booze will be flowing freely. Have you ever thought about why people associate Saint Patrick's Day with drinking? Well, I am going to tell you. The holiday first started to honor Saint Patrick on the anniversary of his death. Lenten food and alcohol restrictions were temporarily removed by the Christian people for this holiday, and this could explain why drinking has become synonymous with St. Patty’s Day. In fact, after Mardi Gras and New Year's Eve, it is the booziest holiday of the year.
FOOD & DRINKS
Register Citizen

Greater Guilford Restaurant Week features special menus at shoreline restaurants

Twenty shoreline restaurants are participating in the upcoming Greater Guilford Restaurant Week, with multi-course, fixed price menus and specials. Eateries in Guilford, Branford, East Haven, Madison, Clinton and Westbrook have signed on for the promotion, which runs March 21 to 27. Menus and information are available on ConnecticutRestaurantWeek.com, which is presenting the event.
GUILFORD, CT
The Infatuation

Jimmy's East-Side Diner

Jimmy’s is MiMo’s reliable diner, and it does all the things reliable diners are supposed to do. There are leather booths that suck you in like quicksand, local radio playing in the dining room, and counter seating where you can comfortably dine solo and chug cup after cup of coffee. You can get an order of eggs with hash browns and sausage links for under $7, then come back for lunch and grab a patty melt on rye. Dinner isn’t an option at Jimmy’s - unfortunately it closes at 4pm - even though they shot that dinner scene in Moonlight here.
RESTAURANTS
MedicineNet.com

Does IF Work Without Counting Calories? Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting (IF) does not require counting calories, but you will not have the desired benefits if you overeat during non-fasting periods. If one of your goals of IF is to lose weight, you will need to restrict your calorie intake to be lower than the standard daily calorie limit according to your age, gender, size, and overall health.
WEIGHT LOSS
Henry County Daily Herald

Making sense of calorie counts to maximize your workout burn

Forty-five percent of the world's population is trying to shed a few pounds, according to a 2020 Ipsos poll. And they prefer to do it by exercising more and eating better, not by dieting. That's essentially the well-known "calories in, calories out" method, where you try to burn more calories than you take in. There is just one problem: Nailing down your calorie burn is harder than you may think.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Salon

A cinnamon swirl bread that's light, fluffy and incredibly yummy

Food52 Resident Samantha Seneviratne and her son Artie share a recipe for cinnamon swirl bread that's light, fluffy, and incredibly yummy. Mashed potatoes are used as a secret ingredient to make the dough ultra-tender and soft. Cinnamon sugar adds both sweetness and spice for a heavenly baked treat. In the...
RECIPES
The Independent

Travellers to France advised to bring food and drink for long queues in Kent

People travelling to France via the Channel Tunnel have been advised to bring food and drink as lengthy queues continue at the Port of Dover.Roads in Kent have been hit by long delays in recent days due to a shortage of ferries caused by the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries after it sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice.The operator said it plans to resume operations on the Dover-Calais route next week pending regulatory approval.Toby Howe, tactical lead at the Kent Resilience Forum, advised travellers to France to “allow a lot of extra time”.He told BBC Breakfast the delays had been...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Easter holiday nightmare for travellers as UK passports arrive too late

Holidaymakers are being forced to cancel their Easter trips because their passports were not renewed in time by the HM Passport Office. The average turnaround time for passport renewals was three weeks before the pandemic, but has now gone up to 10 weeks. Further delays have come from TNT, the government’s official courier, causing some people to wait weeks for delivery after their passport has been issued. Disappointed travellers have complained of a breakdown in communication with customer services, processing errors and a lack of appointments for the premium-price fast-track service. Linda Hill told The Guardian that she had to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Voices: Why didn’t airlines and holiday companies see the Easter travel chaos coming?

We should have been packing for our Easter trip to Mallorca about now. Having had a number of foreign holidays cancelled in 2020 and 2021, this was supposed to be the year that things began returning to normal. Instead, days before we were due to fly out from Gatwick, we received a notification from Thomas Cook that easyJet has cancelled our flight home. There is a flight available the next day, but as our resort won’t have rooms for the extra night we’d need to find accommodation at our own expense.Even if we were willing to fork out extra to...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

593K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy