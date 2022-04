Chennai Super Kings lost their first two matches of the IPL, for the first time in the history of IPL! Call it a bad luck or lack of quality bowling for CSK, it is the same as of now. Absence of Deepak Chahar is hurting the balance of CSK. Also, not using Moeen Ali against left-handers in the powerplay is not a good decision. Jadeja will learn the tactics of captaincy with time, of course. Lack of quality pace bowling attack is major issue for CSK right now. DJ Bravo and Dwaine Pretorius are the two main bowlers for CSK at Brabourne Stadium. Pitch here is expected to be batting friendly.

SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO