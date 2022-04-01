LBJ, Alexander play third-round games Friday

LBJ takes on San Antonio Harlan in the Regional Semifinals at 7 p.m. at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex on Friday. (Courtesy /JJ Torres)

LBJ and Alexander will play in the Regional Semifinals on Friday night with the Bulldogs facing off with Del Rio in San Antonio and the Wolves taking on San Antonio Harlan in Laredo.

First, the Wolves will play Harlan at 7 p.m. at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex at 7 p.m. Coming off of a tight 2-1 win over Donna North on Tuesday, LBJ will look to continue to play solid defense against a Harlan team which plays a lot of great defense itself. The Hawks are 22-2-0 on the season and went undefeated in district play at 16-0.

Harlan has allowed a total of five goals since the start of February and has yet to allow an opponent to score in the postseason.

“There are a lot of great things about them,” LBJ head coach Eduardo Silva said following Tuesday’s win over Donna North. “They’ve got a lot of good possession, they’ve got good skill players, I’m pretty sure they have a lot of set pieces also.

“But you know what, all we have to do is get ready, prepare and show a lot of character and desire to win the game and go all out.”

The Wolves have already played one San Antonio team in the playoffs defeating Brennan 3-2 in the opening round.

After closing out the season on a disappointing two-game winning streak, the Wolves look to have found their groove again with two one-goal wins through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

They played great defense too as, LBJ has posted shutout streaks of three games twice on the year and two times one other time out.

If the Wolves play that kind of defense the Hawks will have a challenge on their hands despite their solid record.

“This is the third round,” Silva said. “I told the guys after the third round that’s when the road gets really tough.

“I (always ask), ‘Are we a tough team? Are we a strong team?’ They always said, ‘Yes.’ ‘Well, OK, we need to prove it. We need to prove it this coming round.’”

Alexander will take on District 30-6A opponent Del Rio in the Regional Semifinals at 7 p.m. at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio.

The Bulldogs defeated Del Rio in the Regional Semifinals last year 4-0 and the Rams have put an emphasis on wanting payback in the playoffs this year over social media.

The two teams split their two district games this season with Alexander winning the first game 4-0 but dropping the second 1-0.

They know what to expect out of Del Rio, but they also know the Rams know what to expect from them.

“We’re just hoping to capitalize,” senior forward Emiliano Castellanos said. “They know we pressure a lot.”

He continued: “Just everything’s in my coach’s hands and we all trust our coach with all our hearts. We praise the man. We just hope, the team hopes too, we go in and get the dub.”

A win over Del Rio would put Alexander in the Sweet 16 of the playoffs for the third consecutive year. But the Bulldogs aren’t focusing on that yet with one more win to get there.

They are focused on the Rams.

“We’ve just got to make sure we look at the film first, get back to practice and try to correct the mistakes that we did against them,” Alexander head coach Daniel Hermosillo said. “I feel like these two rounds of playoffs can really help us to get disciplined and to get prepared for them.”