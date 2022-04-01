ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

LBJ, Alexander play third-round games Friday

By Thomas Lott
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DyTQ_0ewYCh2a00
LBJ takes on San Antonio Harlan in the Regional Semifinals at 7 p.m. at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex on Friday. (Courtesy /JJ Torres)

LBJ and Alexander will play in the Regional Semifinals on Friday night with the Bulldogs facing off with Del Rio in San Antonio and the Wolves taking on San Antonio Harlan in Laredo.

First, the Wolves will play Harlan at 7 p.m. at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex at 7 p.m. Coming off of a tight 2-1 win over Donna North on Tuesday, LBJ will look to continue to play solid defense against a Harlan team which plays a lot of great defense itself. The Hawks are 22-2-0 on the season and went undefeated in district play at 16-0.

Harlan has allowed a total of five goals since the start of February and has yet to allow an opponent to score in the postseason.

“There are a lot of great things about them,” LBJ head coach Eduardo Silva said following Tuesday’s win over Donna North. “They’ve got a lot of good possession, they’ve got good skill players, I’m pretty sure they have a lot of set pieces also.

“But you know what, all we have to do is get ready, prepare and show a lot of character and desire to win the game and go all out.”

The Wolves have already played one San Antonio team in the playoffs defeating Brennan 3-2 in the opening round.

After closing out the season on a disappointing two-game winning streak, the Wolves look to have found their groove again with two one-goal wins through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

They played great defense too as, LBJ has posted shutout streaks of three games twice on the year and two times one other time out.

If the Wolves play that kind of defense the Hawks will have a challenge on their hands despite their solid record.

“This is the third round,” Silva said. “I told the guys after the third round that’s when the road gets really tough.

“I (always ask), ‘Are we a tough team? Are we a strong team?’ They always said, ‘Yes.’ ‘Well, OK, we need to prove it. We need to prove it this coming round.’”

Alexander will take on District 30-6A opponent Del Rio in the Regional Semifinals at 7 p.m. at Alamo Stadium in San Antonio.

The Bulldogs defeated Del Rio in the Regional Semifinals last year 4-0 and the Rams have put an emphasis on wanting payback in the playoffs this year over social media.

The two teams split their two district games this season with Alexander winning the first game 4-0 but dropping the second 1-0.

They know what to expect out of Del Rio, but they also know the Rams know what to expect from them.

“We’re just hoping to capitalize,” senior forward Emiliano Castellanos said. “They know we pressure a lot.”

He continued: “Just everything’s in my coach’s hands and we all trust our coach with all our hearts. We praise the man. We just hope, the team hopes too, we go in and get the dub.”

A win over Del Rio would put Alexander in the Sweet 16 of the playoffs for the third consecutive year. But the Bulldogs aren’t focusing on that yet with one more win to get there.

They are focused on the Rams.

“We’ve just got to make sure we look at the film first, get back to practice and try to correct the mistakes that we did against them,” Alexander head coach Daniel Hermosillo said. “I feel like these two rounds of playoffs can really help us to get disciplined and to get prepared for them.”

Comments / 0

Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times

1K+

Followers

563

Posts

255K+

Views

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Alexander boys’ golf win District 30-6A title

The Alexander Bulldogs dominated their way to a District 30-6A golf title this week winning by more than 50 shots to lock up a spot in the regional tournament. Faraon Garcia and Nicolas Rocha led the way for the Bulldogs finishing first and second in the tournament with scores of 148 and 151 which were good for 4-over par and 7-over par over the course of two days. The Bulldogs won the title with a team score of 624 which beat on the second-place finishing team united by 56 shots...
GOLF
WacoTrib.com

Lady Broncos kick back, claim 5-1 playoff win over Lorena

The Lake Belton girls’ soccer program is only in its second year of existence, but already the Lady Broncos have an identity. If you push Lake Belton, the Lady Broncos kick back. Lorena took an early lead in a Class 4A third-round playoff match between two Central Texas schools....
LORENA, TX
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS PREVIEW: L.D. Bell vs. Keller

L.D. Bell (17-4-4, 11-2-1) The Bell Blue Raiders have fought hard all season to get to this point. The team finished at the top of their district with big time wins over the likes of W.T. White, Chisholm Trail, Fort Worth Paschal, Euless Trinity, North Crowley, and more. The Blue Raiders have outscored their opponents by a combined 32 goals this season and are ready to continue to show their dominant force on the pitch. So far in playoffs, L.D. Bell has defeated a strong Southlake Carroll (2-0) and El Paso Socorro (1-0).
KELLER, TX
Port Arthur News

Baseball coaches breakdown standings as district play heats up

Local baseball teams are getting into to midseason form with a few district series under their belts. After falling to Nederland in the first game over spring break, Port Neches-Groves came back to beat the Bulldogs in the second game and put together a good performance against Beaumont United to turn around the start of the district season.
NEDERLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Del Rio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Laredo, TX
Sports
Tyler Morning Telegraph

UT Tyler Softball: Patriots sweep Texas A&M International

Standout pitching and a grand slam by Sam Schott combined to help No. 2 UT Tyler sweep Texas A&M International on Sunday in a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader at Suddenlink Field. The Patriots won 4-0 and 9-1 to improve to 30-4 overall and 16-4 in the LSC. The Dustdevils...
TYLER, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Cigarroa’s Vega first girl to qualify for regional golf tournament

Cigarroa golfer Annette Vega has only been playing golf three years. She picked up a golf club as a freshman and in three years has left a long-lasting legacy. Vega finished in second place at the District 30-5A tournament at Howling Trails Golf Course in Mission this past week and according to head coach Armando Garcia, Vega becomes the first female Cigarroa golfer to qualify to regionals, making school history. "Annette is a great student of the game and a pleasure to coach," Garcia said. "She pushes herself every day to get better and spends...
GOLF
Laredo Morning Times

United, Alexander take home district tennis titles

Alexander and United took home the team title at the District 30-6A tennis tournament that was held in Laredo this weekend. The Alexander girls won the district championship with 36.5 points while United took second with 32.5 to edge out Del Rio with 32 points. Fourth place went to United South (20) followed by Eagle Pass (12), Nixon (2) and LBJ (1.5). "We are really proud of the girls for playing so well in the district tournament," Alexander head coach Eddie Cuellar said. "Everyone contributed to this win. They set the goal at the beginning of the year to...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Panthers, Mustangs play classic

United South is a resilient team and has been taught to never give up no matter how grim things might look or what the scoreboard might read. The Lady Panthers were down 11-9 to Nixon heading into their final at-bat in a key District 30-6A game at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex on Friday night. "These girls have been resilient, and it has been their goal from the very beginning," United South head coach Melinda Portillo said. "They have been playing for each other, in a sense that they are never going to go down without a fight....
NIXON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Wolves#Hawks
Laredo Morning Times

Martinez ‘blessed’ to be South’s new basketball coach

It was going to take the right circumstance for Jorge Martinez to become a head basketball coach again. He was happy being an assistant coach with the Nixon Mustangs, helping them win a share of the District 30-6A title and a regional quarterfinals berth this past season. But when the United South head coaching job opened this offseason, he felt compelled to apply. "Being at Nixon the past two years gave me the itch again to be a head coach again," Martinez said. "There's great kids at (United) South. I just felt it was a good situation that...
LAREDO, TX
Tribune-Review

2022 TribLive HSSN Boys Basketball All-Stars | Terrific 10

This was a history-making year for WPIAL boys basketball with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart leading the way. The record-setting Chargers were one of three teams that won a WPIAL title with an undefeated record, joining Quaker Valley and Laurel Highlands. All three championships squads are represented here among the TribLive HSSN Terrific 10 boys basketball all-stars.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Laredo Morning Times

United South gets historic win

United South's Emma Ramirez blasted a two-run home run in the opening inning to help the Lady Panthers beat United 6-3 at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex on Tuesday. "We are in a tough district, and we knew that this was a key game that we had to win, because it keeps us in the running for a playoff spot," United South head coach Melinda Portillo said. "That has been the goal this season and tonight we got one step closer." The Lady Panthers (4-3) open the second round of district play with a sweep of United...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Cigarroa boys’ doubles wins team’s first district title since 1985

Cigarroa tennis has made strides under coach Josue Montoya and the program just took another step in the right direction. Last year the team earned a regional berth. This past week senior Mark Gutierrez and junior Lethan Solis became the boys' doubles District 30-5A champions and qualified for the regional tournament in San Antonio on April 12-13. "Lethan and Mark have been hardworking and competitive since Day 1," Montoya said. "This past summer they set a goal to qualify for regionals. Their hard work, determination and competitive spirit has resulted in a District Championship. Lethan...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Bulldogs advance once again

The Bulldogs can break out their dance moves once again. Alexander is going back to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive season after locking down and pulling away from Del Rio in the Regional Quarterfinal at Alamo Stadium. The Bulldogs ratcheted up their efforts on offense and defense and withstood the loss of Carlo Fernandez de Juaregui to an ankle injury on the way to a 2-1 victory. The final minutes were an extended celebration. With the Bulldogs up 2-0 in the 78th minute, fans knew it would take nothing short of an all-time collapse to...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

United’s Clemente signs with Southwestern

United tennis player Bernie Clemente signed his national letter of intent to play at Southwestern University on Tuesday afternoon. Clemente is the Longhorns' No. 1 boys' singles player and will join a Pirates program currently ranked in the Top 10 in its region. "I'm just very happy," he said. "I want to thank my parents, my coaches, the coaches from Houston that I went to for two years...my coach from the Country Club from Laredo. I just want to thank my family and all those people who supported me." Clemente has excelled as a singles player this...
LAREDO, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Roll to 3-0 Exhibition Win at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continued a spring of growth with a 3-0 victory over the Texas State Bobcats in Saturday afternoon’s exhibition match at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The Maroon & White continued their strong defensive effort this spring, now outscoring their opponents 19-1 in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WacoTrib.com

MCC softball keeps rolling, runs over Weatherford in doubleheader

The McLennan Community College softball team boosted its current winning streak to 19 games by sweeping a doubleheader against Weatherford College on Saturday afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. MCC claimed an 8-0 run rule victory in the opener and then won the second game, 6-4. Highlassies pitcher Cheyenne Floyd threw...
WEATHERFORD, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
563
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy