Mark Helfman is the author of three books and a top bitcoin writer on Medium. Helfman: You want somebody to tell you what’s going to happen next, not what they know. He says that the wider crypto community has such massive brainpower, you don’t need me to start throwing my intellectual weight around. The question is not what you know about, but what you will do about it? No expert can answer that question for you, Helfman says. Some of the best ideas seem foolish when first suggested, he says.

