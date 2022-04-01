This “Tiny Castle” is the Best Reviewed Airbnb in Iowa [PHOTOS]

An AWESOME new arcade is coming to Central Iowa in May!. Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that a new business called Monsterama Arcade is set to open in Des Moines this spring. Located at 3104 S.W. Ninth Street next to Lucky Gal Tattoo and Piercing, Monsterama Arcade has been in the works since 2019. The 1,700 square-foot building will feature 50 vintage arcade games, as well as a pizza and snack shop. The article says that "the kitchen will be using local brands including Graziano's and Mama Rosa pasta sauce to create its own spin on pizzas." The arcade was created to be a family-friendly establishment, so alcohol will not be served.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO