ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

"The SpongeBob Musical" Opens April 14 at Parkland Theatre

By Landa
parkland.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, lives hang in the balance, and...

www.parkland.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Champaign, IL
Champaign, IL
Entertainment
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
American Songwriter

8 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Bolton Wrote for Other Artists

Best known for his chart-topping power-pop ballads of the 1990s, including “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You,” “Said I Loved You…But I Lied,” and his soulful take on the 1966 Percy Sledge classic “When A Man Loves a Woman,” Michael Bolton has crisscrossed genres throughout his nearly 50-year career, from his earlier days in metal band Blackjack in the late ’70s to joining Luciano Pavarotti for a rendition of “Vesti La Giubba,” then co-writing Kanye West’s The College Dropout single “Never Let Me Down.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Jonathan Coulton
Person
Yolanda Adams
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Kyle Jarrow
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
John Legend
Pitchfork

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Has Died

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died. The band, who was in Bogotá, Colombia near the end of a South American tour, announced the news Friday night (March 25) on social media. Foo Fighters were slated to headline Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday. Hawkins was 50 years old, and no cause of death has been revealed. The band’s statement reads in full:
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spongebob
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Bryan Adams Stretched His Songwriting on ‘Into the Fire’

Quite a bit happened in the three years between Bryan Adams' chart-topping Reckless and its follow-up, Into the Fire. A global star after four albums, Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance felt a different kind of fire creatively as they began their next outing. They were particularly affected by working on "Tears Are Not Enough," the 1985 single by the all-star collective Northern Lights that was Canada's answer to Band Aid and USA for Africa. After that, Adams told UCR at the time, "we couldn't write another toss-away song. We had to come up with stuff that had more substance to it.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

ADRIAN THRILLS: Michael Bublé's nod to Macca... and Willie Nelson!

MICHAEL BUBLÉ: Higher (Reprise) MAREN MORRIS: Humble Quest (Columbia) THE KILLERS: Pressure Machine Deluxe Edition (EMI) Over his ten previous albums, Michael Bublé has put his own stamp on a series of jazz standards and big band numbers. On his new record, Higher, the Canadian entertainer takes things...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

John Legend, Cyndi Lauper and Chloe Bailey lead the stars performing at MusiCares Person Of The Year event for Joni Mitchell... as guest of honor sits in the audience cheering them on

John Legend, Cyndi Lauper and Chloe Bailey led the stars performing at the MusiCares Person Of The Year event held this Friday night in Las Vegas two days before the Grammys. Held at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, the event was held to honor Joni Mitchell, who could be seen in the audience watching the glittering lineup whirl through her old hits.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WFMZ-TV Online

Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters among Grammy performers

Foo Fighters, Nas, Jon Batiste and Chris Stapleton will perform at the Grammy Awards. The artists - who are all nominated for awards at the Las Vegas ceremony - will all take to the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on music's biggest night on 3 April. In addition,...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Jimi Hendrix: Band Of Gypsys - Album Of The Week Club review

For a record delivered as a contractual get-out, Band Of Gypsys is some live album. With a new rhythm section after the break-up of the Experience, Jimi Hendrix headed off in different directions to explore the new musical territories of funk and R&B, and did so with a new-found precision and regenerated energy and creativity. His playing here is, in places, truly wonderful and masterfully controlled.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy