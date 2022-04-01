ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Joe Schoen will keep eye on Kayvon Thibodeaux at Oregon pro day

By Dan Benton
 2 days ago
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen will be among the NFL contingent in Eugene on Friday as Oregon holds its official pro day.

Perhaps more specifically, Schoen will be taking a close look at edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, reports Art Stapleton of USA TODAY.

The Giants are certainly doing their homework on Kayvon Thibodeaux, digging in on the evaluation of Oregon’s star pass rusher to determine whether he fits in the upcoming NFL Draft.

It’s why Giants general manager Joe Schoen is making the trip to Eugene, where he’ll closely watch Thibodeaux during the Oregon Pro Day on Friday, an individual with knowledge of the situation told NorthJersey.com and USA TODAY Network.

Thibodeaux is an option — and a common mock to the Giants — at pick No. 5 or potentially even pick No. 7.

Although the Giants do have a plethora of other needs, especially at right tackle, they’re also very much in the market for a game-changing edge rusher. It’s something their defense has lacked dating back to Jason Pierre-Paul and another area they’d like to shore up ahead of the 2022 regular season.

At one point in time, Thibodeaux was considered a consensus No. 1 overall pick. However, after an inconsistent season in 2021, his stock has dipped a bit. Oregon’s pro day will give him one final opportunity to show he’s still a player worth that level of consideration.

The Giants and Schoen likely remain hopeful that Thibodeaux will be among their first-round options later this month.

