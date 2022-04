With the NFL quarterback carousel finally starting to slow down, the teams in the mix to select a first-round signal-caller are quite clear. The Panthers are still set to start 2022 with the erratic Sam Darnold; the Falcons signed Raiders backup Marcus Mariota after trading away Matt Ryan; and the Seahawks received Broncos enigma Drew Lock in the blockbuster deal for Russell Wilson. All of these clubs possess top 10 picks, and no one would blame any of them if they gambled on a rookie based on what they have now.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO